State Dept official testifying on Capitol Hill has warned for months about Giuliani’s ‘disinformation’ campaign: report

Published

1 min ago

on

George P. Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state in charge of Ukraine policy who is testifying on Capitol Hill as part of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, has reportedly been warning colleagues about Rudy Giuliani running a “disinformation” campaign since this past March.

The New York Times reports that Kent for several months has “raised concerns to colleagues early… about the pressure being directed at Ukraine by Mr. Trump and his private lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to pursue investigations into Mr. Trump’s political rivals.”

In particular, the Times’ sources say that Kent would point to “Giuliani’s role in what he called a ‘disinformation’ campaign intended to use a Ukrainian prosecutor to smear targets of the president,” including former Vice President Joe Biden and former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

Kent appeared on Capitol Hill this week even though the State Department reportedly sought to block his testimony, just as last week it successfully blocked the testimony of European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, who has emerged as a key figure in the Ukraine scandal engulfing the Trump White House.

On Monday, former Trump National Security Council official Fiona Hill testified that she and other officials were disturbed by what she described as a “shadow” foreign policy being run by Giuliani that was designed to personally benefit the president.

Retired general tells Fox News: ‘We’ve already lost our reputation — we have abandoned an ally’

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

A recently retired general lamented to Fox News this week that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria has already damaged U.S. national interests by abandoning the Kurds.

"The deed has been done," retired Army Major General Malcolm Frost explained to Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin. "So what's happening is we've already lost our reputation. We have abandoned an ally, and thirdly, those ISIS prisoners are going to escape."

Read Griffin's tweets below.

U.S. military is in the process of withdrawing nearly all of the 1000 or so US troops that helped stabilize northern Syria. A US military spokesman says it has pulled out of Manbij, Syria - to make way for Russian-backed Syrian forces who have taken over the abandoned U.S. base.

RNC chairwoman raked over the coals for accusing others of nepotism — despite being Mitt Romney’s niece

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and the niece of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) thinks that the Democrats have a problem with nepotism.

Reacting to the recently aired ABC News interview with Hunter Biden, in which the former vice president's son admitted that his family name had opened doors for him that might have otherwise been closed, McDaniel accused the Bidens of engaging in "obvious nepotism."

"Hunter Biden got $50K a month from a Ukrainian energy company, despite having ZERO experience in energy," she wrote. "His justification? That he was also on the board of Amtrak – more obvious nepotism. If that’s not the swamp, I don’t know what is!"

Giuliani fires back at Bolton after leaked deposition roils the White House

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 15, 2019

By

Over the summer, former national security advisor John Bolton fiercely opposed efforts by Rudy Giuliani and others in the White House to pressure Ukraine to dig up information on Donald Trump's political rival Joe Biden and his son.

Bolton said he didn't want to be part of the "drug deal" White House Chief-of-Staff Mick Mulvany and E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland were cooking up in Ukraine. He also referred to Giuliani as "a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.” The reports emerged from a leaked deposition by Fiona Hill, the president’s former advisor for Russian and Eurasian affairs.

