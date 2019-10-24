‘Stop the insanity’: Trump administration official plans to resign — with a call to cancel billions in student loan debts
A. Wayne Johnson, appointed as the chief operating officer of the Office of Federal Student Aid by Education Secretary Betsy Devos in 2017, plans to resign on Thursday, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
Saying his department’s system is “fundamentally broken,” Johnson will also endorse a plan to cancel more than $925 billions in existing student loans.
“We run through the process of putting this debt burden on somebody… but it rides on their credit files—it rides on their back—for decades,” Johnson said. “The time has come for us to end and stop the insanity.”
Student-loan balances of more than 37 million borrowers would be canceled under Johnson’s proposal, which would forgive up to $50,000 for each recipient.
Trump’s GOP defenders are ‘too stupid’ to realize he’ll undercut them right after they go to bat for him: MSNBC’s Mike Barnicle
"Morning Joe" contributor Mike Barnicle ridiculed some Donald Trump's most avid defenders on Thursday morning for continually going on camera to parrot the president's latest defense against impeachment only for the latest talking point to fall apart -- sometimes within hours.
Speaking with MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough, and Mika Brezinski, Barnicle explained that Ambassador Bill Taylor's testimony was "a story well told."
"It's a story well told by a man who took notes," he explained. "[Taylor's ] statement reads like the first chapter of a novel or a treatment for a movie. it has everything that the public can understand. It has good guys and bad guys, it has heroes and villains. and it has an ending that you can guess at but you kind of know where the ending is going."
Donald Trump’s ‘lynching’ comment: A master class in ignorance, hate and manipulation
Historian Ibram X. Kendi believes Donald Trump is the second most racist president in American history, ranking only behind Andrew Jackson. Based on Trump’s ongoing behavior, Kendi may need to re-evaluate that assessment.
On Tuesday, America’s racist in chief managed to combine his lawlessness and white supremacy in a single tweet:
So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching. But we will WIN!