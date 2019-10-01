‘Tense relationship’ between Giuliani and Barr is making Trump’s impeachment defense difficult: report
As the White House tries to establish a coherent narrative in response to the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last week, tensions between President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his Attorney General, William Barr, are further complicating the process, The Wall Street Journal reports.
According to the report, Trump is simultaneously getting advice from the two very difference lawyers who he reportedly sees as interchangeable, as evidenced by his infamous July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he said that he’d put Zelensky in touch with one or the other to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden — a lack of distinction that reportedly shocked and angered Barr. Now Democrats are again calling Barr’s credibility into question, and the Attorney General is finding himself at the center of Trump’s latest scandal.
People close to Barr say that he and Giuliani are not on the closest of terms. Barr has also reportedly expressed frustration that Giuliani is “meddling in matters that should be handled by officials in government” and thinks he isn’t helping Trump’s presidency.
“The only person that likes Rudy on TV right now is Trump,” said a person close to the president.
As The Wall Street Journal points out, the two men couldn’t be more different. Giuliani’s combative and sometimes incoherent cable TV interviews are a stark contrast to Barr, who mostly operates behind the scenes and says very little publicly. Nevertheless, Trump values Giuliani’s loyalty and his willingness to be an unwavering foot soldier and the two have a long history together. Trump didn’t know much about Barr before selecting him to be Attorney General, but the two grew closer as the Mueller investigation wound down.
“As Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer, Mr. Giuliani’s job is to defend the president; as attorney general, Mr. Barr’s is to defend the Justice Department and the institution of the presidency,” the Wall Street Journal’s piece states. How that contrast will continue to play out remains to be seen.
Breaking Banner
Trump made unusual update to top-secret codeword system to protect his calls from leaks
President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal isn't his only problem. In looking at the whistleblower report about the Ukraine calls, it was discovered Trump was using the "upgraded the security of the National Security Council’s top-secret codeword system" to hide all of his calls with international leaders and possibly others.
According to Politico, the upgrades to Trump's system in 2018 added a whole new collection of documents, and it was an abuse of the system.
‘Tense relationship’ between Giuliani and Barr is making Trump’s impeachment defense difficult: report
As the White House tries to establish a coherent narrative in response to the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats last week, tensions between President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his Attorney General, William Barr, are further complicating the process, The Wall Street Journal reports.
According to the report, Trump is simultaneously getting advice from the two very difference lawyers who he reportedly sees as interchangeable, as evidenced by his infamous July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where he said that he'd put Zelensky in touch with one or the other to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden -- a lack of distinction that reportedly shocked and angered Barr. Now Democrats are again calling Barr's credibility into question, and the Attorney General is finding himself at the center of Trump's latest scandal.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani’s ongoing humiliation shows nobody can escape Trump with their dignity intact: columnist
Even as prominent Republicans are starting to signal that Trump's latest scandal is too much to justify their continued support, the President's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani maintains his loyalty.
Writing in New York magazine, columnist Jonathan Chait suggests why this might be based on a Wall Street Journal report. The report contained shocking details.
"Mr. Giuliani has known the president for decades, but bolstered his standing with Mr. Trump with his loyal support of his campaign in 2016," the WSJ wrote. "Mr. Trump didn’t always return the favor. He often needled the former mayor for falling asleep on long flights, and joked about whether Mr. Giuliani was looking at cartoons on his iPad, a former aide said.Mr. Trump also berated Mr. Giuliani in front of others at the wedding of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in 2017," the report adds.