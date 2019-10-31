Texas hospital livestreams brain surgery on Facebook
A young woman in Texas who remained awake for her brain surgery was able to speak to doctors during the procedure — and viewers form around the world looked on, as part of the operation was livestreamed on Facebook.
By Wednesday, nearly 100,000 people had watched doctors removed a mass from Jenna Schardt’s brain during a 40-minute video of the operation that was livestreamed Tuesday morning.
In the video, the 25-year-old patient can be seen speaking with physicians on one side of a blue operating curtain while doctors in surgical masks work on her brain on the other side.
Schardt had a stroke due to a mass of blood vessels in her left temporal lobe that was affecting her ability to talk, Methodist Dallas Medical Center head of neurology Nimesh Patel told AFP.
She remained awake as her skull was opened so that doctors could be sure they weren’t damaging the parts of her brain that control speech as they worked — they asked her to say words such as bird, dog or number in order to make a “map” of her brain, Patel said.
“In order for us to identify how to approach and remove the mass, we must determine areas that are safe,” Patel said. They even asked Schardt about her dog to test her memory during the four-and-a-half hour surgery.
“Brain surgery performed awake, although it is in our repertoire, is not routine,” he said. “It all depends on where the lesion is located and if the patient wants to be awake or asleep.”
Schardt, from Illinois, is studying occupational therapy.
She wanted to use the experience to educate viewers through the livestream, Patel, said, which was broadcast on the hospital’s account.
Schardt is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning.
Doctors have performed awake brain surgery throughout the last couple of decades as a way to make sure patients retain essential brain activity — like in controlling speech or motor functions — during the operations.
And in 2016 a patient wore 3D virtual reality goggles during a brain surgery for the first time to make sure visual function remained intact while doctors removed a cancerous tumor.
Third deadly quake in weeks hits south Philippines
A powerful earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Thursday, killing at least four people and sparking searches of seriously damaged buildings that had already been rattled by two previous deadly tremors in recent weeks.
The 6.5 magnitude quake hit the island of Mindanao, the US Geological Survey said, causing locals to run to safety in the same area where a strong tremor killed eight people on Tuesday.
The powerful shaking caused serious damage to a condominium building in the major southern city of Davao, which was about 45 kilometres (28 miles) from the epicentre.
The GOP’s war against reality: Is it already too late to save American democracy?
American democracy is the proverbial frog in the pot of boiling water. Donald Trump and his minions continue to add seasoning to the water while stoking the fire. The frog now knows that something is wrong. But its legs may be too weak to jump out of the pot to safety. Trump and his minions see the frog starting to squirm and struggle. They are reaching for the lid to seal the frog’s doom.
The last few weeks have shown American democracy in the Age of Trump as an ongoing crisis with many apparent crescendos.
The Democrats have found their footing in their efforts to blunt Trump’s power through impeachment. In depositions before Congress, patriots such as Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor who are defying Trump's regime have revealed that the president and his inner circle are engaging in systematic abuses of power, lawlessness, corruption and other impeachable behavior. Trump and his minions’ efforts to extort the president of Ukraine into aiding Trump in the 2020 presidential election is part of what appears to be a much larger global criminal enterprise.
The right wing is ‘flailing angrily’ as they ‘confront the reality’ of Trump’s impeachment: conservative pundit
Conservative writer Charlie Sykes is a passionate critic of President Donald Trump, but he remains deeply immersed in the world of right-wing ideology and media. In a segment on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" with host Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, he pointed out that as Trump's impeachment crisis expands, his usual defenders are growing desperate.
"You do get the sense ... among Republicans that they're back on their heels," he said. "I'm reading a lot of conservative media, and they're flailing angrily because it is more and more difficult. They're raging about the process, but that has an expiration date on it. That fig leaf is going to be torn off, and then they have to confront the reality."