‘That’s a war crime’: Ex-Trump envoy Brett McGurk is outraged by assassination of Hevrin Khalaf

President Donald Trump’s former top official responsible for defeating the Islamic State was outraged on Saturday by reports that Syrian Future Party co-Chair Hevrin Khalaf had been killed.

Brett McGurk, the former special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL blasted the killing as a war crime.

Turkish state-backed media hails a “successful operation” to “neutralize” an unarmed 35-year old woman working to unite Arabs, Christians, and Kurds in NE Syria. Ms. Hevrin Khalef was reportedly dragged from a vehicle and shot to death. That’s a war crime. https://t.co/O5hEVQ28jt pic.twitter.com/dn6cl7VUZr — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) October 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, McGurk had retweeted a statement that Trump was leaving the Kurds “to be slaughtered” by Turkey.

"You have given up on us. You are leaving us to be slaughtered," Gen. Mazloum told the Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, William Roebuck Thursday, according to an internal US government readout that has been obtained by CNN @barbarastarrcnn @cmoc_sdf — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) October 12, 2019