‘That’s a war crime’: Ex-Trump envoy Brett McGurk is outraged by assassination of Hevrin Khalaf

Published

41 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s former top official responsible for defeating the Islamic State was outraged on Saturday by reports that Syrian Future Party co-Chair Hevrin Khalaf had been killed.

Brett McGurk, the former special presidential envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL blasted the killing as a war crime.

Earlier in the day, McGurk had retweeted a statement that Trump was leaving the Kurds “to be slaughtered” by Turkey.

BUSTED: Trump met indicted Giuliani associate years earlier than previously reported

Published

1 min ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump met an indicted associate of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani years earlier than has previously been reported.

"A photograph of President Donald Trump posing with a recently indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani was posted online in April 2014, two years prior to what had been their first known interaction," Politico reported Saturday. "In the photo, Trump and Lev Parnas stand shoulder to shoulder, smiling at the camera at what appears to be an outdoor nighttime event. Trump wears a white, Trump-branded cap and white shirt under a jacket. Parnas wears a royal blue collared shirt."

Trump went golfing ‘while America’s loyalest allies in the Middle East are slaughtered’

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was criticized on Saturday for spending his day golfing while Turkey "slaughtered" America's Kurdish allies in Syria.

According to the White House pool report, Trump was spotted in "golf gear and a red cap" as his motorcade left the White House for Trump National Golf Club. There was "a giant inflatable Trump rat at the entrance of the club" and signings reading "resign" and "traitor."

