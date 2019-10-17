Quantcast
The Kurds have already rejected Trump’s ceasefire deal: Fox News reporter

Published

3 mins ago

on

The military alliance defending ethnic Kurds in northern Syria has already rejected a purported “ceasefire” agreement being touted by President Donald Trump.

According to Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, the Syrian Democratic Forces are “rejecting the ceasefire” because it “achieves Turkey’s original goal of moving Kurds from the border and having them give up heavy weapons.”

Yingst went on to say that Trump’s deal with the Turkish government would essentially force the Kurds to give up territory that has for years been their home.

Turkey on Thursday said it would allow for a limited pause in its military operation in northern Syria to give Kurdish forces a chance to vacate the area. Trump immediately touted this agreement as a massive success despite the fact that it achieved a major strategic aim of the Turkish government at the expense of Kurdish forces that had previously been allied with the United States in its fight against the Islamic State.

Published

on

By

Not surprising that the SDF is rejecting the ceasefire.

Turkey quickly undermines Trump as he boasts about his deal-making: ‘This is not a ceasefire’

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

According to Turkey, President Donald Trump's so-called ceasefire in Syria isn't actually a ceasefire.

"Turkish FM Çavu?o?lu just now: 'We will suspend the Peace Spring operation for 120 hours for the PKK/YPG to withdraw. This is not a ceasefire,'" tweeted Turkey correspondent for The Economist.

https://twitter.com/p_zalewski/status/1184894093639475201

According to Vice President Mike Pence, the ceasefire will take place for just five days. It's unclear what will happen after those five days are up.

CNN's Matt Hoye noted the Turkish foreign minister's comments came around the same time that Trump was praising the deal.

EU and Britain just struck a Brexit deal — here’s what’s in it

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

"Fair and reasonable." That's how both Britain's Boris Johnson and the EU describe the new draft Brexit deal reached Thursday after days of intense haggling.

Here's what's in the accord -- and what each side gave up to get there.

- Northern Ireland -

Arrangements for the UK province of Northern Ireland were the trickiest part of the new deal, and the core of what has changed since last year's withdrawal agreement, which was rejected by British MPs.

The new protocol stipulates that Northern Ireland remains in Britain's customs territory, but in practice there would be a sort of customs border between the province and the mainland.

