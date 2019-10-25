‘The language of tyrants’: Columnist explains why Trump is suddenly ‘freaking out about impeachment’
Donald Trump is hardly the first U.S. president to play hardball politics, but most of his predecessors — for all the heated policy debates that occurred in the past — at least viewed their political rivals as the loyal opposition. Trump, however, often resorts to attacks that are beyond insulting: they dehumanize his opponents. And that dehumanization, journalist Susan B. Glasser emphasizes in her most recent column for The New Yorker, is more typical of a dictator or authoritarian than a U.S. president.
Glasser cites an October 23 tweet as an example of Trump’s authoritarian mindset. The president posted, “The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats. Watch out for them, they are human scum!”
Using terms like “human scum,” “dogs” and “enemies of the people,” Glasser notes, is typical of Trump — who often resorts to using “the language of tyrants and those who aspire to be tyrants.” And Glasser cites some examples of other political leaders known for that type of rhetoric.
“Hitler called his enemies human scum, and so did Stalin,” Glasser explains. “In recent years, the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, often referred to as ‘the Trump of South America,’ denounced refugees as ‘the scum of humanity’ — and the Russian president Vladimir Putin denounced Sergei Skripal, the former spy recently poisoned by Russian agents in Britain, as a disloyal ‘scumbag.’”
Glasser continues, “The North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump says he has a ‘love affair,’ executed his uncle after a show trial in which he was called ‘despicable human scum…. worse than a dog.’ Kim’s regime, it should be noted, also called Trump’s former national-security adviser John Bolton, who differed with the president on the subject of North Korea, a ‘bloodsucker’ and ‘human scum.’”
Trump, according to Glasser, has been especially inflammatory in recent weeks because he is now facing an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives. And as Trump has begun “freaking out about impeachment,” Glasser writes, his use of dehumanizing language is one way to bully fellow Republicans into submission.
“Trump is adjusting to a new political reality, one that is taking shape in a secure conference room on Capitol Hill,” Glasser observes. “And it is a dangerous one for him: he now faces the very real possibility of impeachment in the House and a trial in the Senate, and just in time for the start of the 2020 election year.”
Glasser wraps up her column by stressing that Trump is right about one thing: Never Trump Republicans are in short supply in Congress these days.
“His internal enemies in the Republican Party are weak and few in number — for now,” Glasser explains. “One thing missing from all the Republican complaints about impeachment this week, however, was a robust defense of what Trump actually did. And that, in the end, is exactly what the Senate jurors will ultimately have to make up their minds about.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘stonewall has basically crumbled’: MSNBC says John Bolton testimony could be ‘lights out moment’
The panel on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" broke down how testimony from former National Security Advisor John Bolton could be a "game-changer" by destroying President Donald Trump's defenses in the impeachment inquiry.
"NBC News today reporting on a possible bombshell in the impeachment investigation, for the first time in this country’s history a president’s own National Security Adviser could be a witness in the impeachment investigation into him," anchor Nicolle Wallace reported. "NBC News reporting former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s lawyers have been in contact with committee officials amid reports of ongoing negotiations about a date for a closed-door deposition."
‘What the absolute hell is wrong with you?’ GOP lawmaker blasted after celebrating alleged Russian spy’s release from US jail
In the wake of news reports that Russian gun rights activist and alleged spy Maria Butina was released from federal prison this Friday after serving a 15-month sentence, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) took to Twitter and condemned her imprisonment as an example of growing "Russiaphobia" in the US.
"She served a ridiculously long sentence essentially for not filing the right paperwork," Massie tweeted. "But now she is free. Sadly, she was jailed to satiate the rampant Russophobia in the US these days. We are better than this."
Trump makes criminal justice reform about himself as he rants about Mueller
President Donald Trump on Friday used a forum on criminal justice reform hosted by the 20/20 Bipartisan Justice Center to bitterly complain about the impeachment inquiry taking place in the House of Representatives.
While talking about the importance of due process for people who have been criminally accused, the president declared himself to be the victim of a conspiracy.
"You see what's going on with the witch hunt," the president complained. "You see what's going on, it's a terrible thing that's going on in our country. No crimes! It’s an investigation in search of a crime."