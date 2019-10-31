The only smart decision the White House made on impeachment defense is to ‘not have Rudy out there’: John Dean
On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean discussed the implications of National Security Counsel official Tim Morrison’s testimony against President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani. During the exchange, he suggested that Giuliani’s recent absence from TV is a ‘sudden bit of wisdom’ from the administration.
“John, I’m going go to you first because this was a very strong warning based on this testimony to avoid Rudy Giuliani,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “We also have not seen Giuliani out on TV defending the president like he has in the past. What does that say to you?”
“It shows a sudden bit of wisdom in the White House to not have Rudy out there,” said Dean. “He was causing them more problems than he was solving. I think that they got the message that this wasn’t healthy, and he’s clearly tainted right now, and I don’t think that’s over and it will get worse before it gets better, so they’re stepping back.”
Watch below:
'That doesn't make sense': CNN's Anderson Cooper smacks down Steve Bannon's defense of Trump
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former Trump strategist Steve Bannon attempted to defend the president for trying to extort dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden from the President of Ukraine. And it did not go well.
"To me this is a policy difference," said Bannon. "I think when you look at President Trump, I haven't seen anything in the transcript. I haven't seen anything in the drive. I looked to Mike Pompeo's speech today. I haven't seen anything that he has done that is wrong or inappropriate."
"In general, is it okay for a president, any president to ask a foreign leader of a country fighting a war against our adversaries in need of aid to do a political favor and investigate his political opponent and hold aid over it?" countered Cooper.
GOP argument that impeachment is preventing Congress from passing legislation debunked by WaPo journalist
One of the frequent complaints by Republicans to attack the impeachment process against President Donald Trump is that it is preventing Congress from tackling legislative priorities. But on Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Washington Post reporter David Swerdlick demolished that argument.
"The Republican argument is that this new process is too little, too late," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "The Democrats are wasting a lot of time. They've got a lot of other important issues that are being neglected in the process like health care, military funding, infrastructure funding, and this is simply a waste."