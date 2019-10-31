The only smart decision the White House made on impeachment defense is to ‘not have Rudy out there’: John Dean

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean discussed the implications of National Security Counsel official Tim Morrison’s testimony against President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani. During the exchange, he suggested that Giuliani’s recent absence from TV is a ‘sudden bit of wisdom’ from the administration.

“John, I’m going go to you first because this was a very strong warning based on this testimony to avoid Rudy Giuliani,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “We also have not seen Giuliani out on TV defending the president like he has in the past. What does that say to you?”

“It shows a sudden bit of wisdom in the White House to not have Rudy out there,” said Dean. “He was causing them more problems than he was solving. I think that they got the message that this wasn’t healthy, and he’s clearly tainted right now, and I don’t think that’s over and it will get worse before it gets better, so they’re stepping back.”

