‘The president got his head handed to him’: CNN panel points out GOP is fleeing Trump after Syria vote

Published

2 mins ago

on

A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump’s very bad Wednesday turned to a House vote that saw Republicans joining with Democrats en masse in condemning the president’s actions in Syria, with the panelists agreeing it is bad sign for Trump’s future.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN regulars Jeffrey Toobin and Dana Bash said Trump is facing big problems as impeachment looms.

According to Bash, a big part of Trump’s bad day was word of his “meltdown” on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spreading to congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

As she noted the now-famous picture of Pelosi confronting the president, Bash explained, “It’s hard to see how that picture shows anything other than her literally and figuratively standing up to the president, particularly after what we now are told from people on both sides of the aisle who were in that room happened where the president was, again to use his words, ‘rude to her'”

“That was all the talk, I’m told on the floor of the Senate when members of Congress came back,” she continued. “And, again, the whole reason for this blow-up is because the president got his head handed to him with a major and very important vote yesterday in the House of Representatives where the majority of his fellow Republicans rebuked him on his decision in Syria and what it has done to the U.S. allies there in the fight against ISIS, the Kurds, as we’ve been talking about. That is at the core of all of this behavior.”

Attorney Toobin said the turning on Trump goes hand-in-hand with White House advisers coming clean on the president before House committees.

“This is really extraordinary,” Toobin explained. “The White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote this letter last week, although we seem to work in dog years in it seems like a long time ago, but only last week this eight-page letter saying no one in the administration is going to participate in this kangaroo court. You’ll not get any witnesses or documents.”

“What the Democrats are doing is they are slapping these individuals with subpoenas. and they are going to — they are dealing with the question of, ‘Am I going to listen to the White House counsel or am I going to listen to my own personal lawyers who say you have got a subpoena, pal. You better show up.’ And what these witnesses are doing is, by and large, showing up. And they are building a case that certainly looks like it is heading towards impeachment at this point. But that letter, that eight-page letter which many of us thought was a complete shutdown, has turned out not to be and that is very much benefiting this investigation.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
‘Wonder who wrote this nice tweet’: Trump offers surprisingly ‘warm condolences’ to Cummings family

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

President Donald Trump offered his "warmest condolences" to the family of Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died at 68 -- but many had doubts about who wrote that message.

The president had frequently attacked Cummings, who commanded respect and admiration from Democrats and Republicans alike, and social media users had been waiting to see Trump's reaction to the Maryland Democrat's passing.

Trump extended a message to the lawmaker's family and friends, and said that Cummings' voice would be nearly impossible to replace.

"My warmest condolences to the family and many friends of Congressman Elijah Cummings," Trump tweeted. "I got to see first hand the strength, passion and wisdom of this highly respected political leader. His work and voice on so many fronts will be very hard, if not impossible, to replace!"

The Trump murder video is no joke: It’s an encouragement to ramp up the violence

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 17, 2019

By

Donald Trump is not a “friendly fascist.” Unlike Ronald Reagan, the prototype for that concept, Trump does not pretend to be harmless. He does not offer up fake smiles and a cheerful nature, or display empathy and human concern for others, feigned or otherwise.

This article first appeared in Salon.

Donald Trump is direct, obvious and public in his threats against democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law. Trump and his movement are working to destroy America’s multiracial democracy through appeals to a mythic past that will “Make America Great Again.” In practice this means undoing all the social progress and democratic reforms of the last century or more and returning to a society where white people — rich white male Christians, in particular — are fully in control over all aspects of American society for all time.

