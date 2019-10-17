‘The president got his head handed to him’: CNN panel points out GOP is fleeing Trump after Syria vote

A CNN panel discussion on Donald Trump’s very bad Wednesday turned to a House vote that saw Republicans joining with Democrats en masse in condemning the president’s actions in Syria, with the panelists agreeing it is bad sign for Trump’s future.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, CNN regulars Jeffrey Toobin and Dana Bash said Trump is facing big problems as impeachment looms.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bash, a big part of Trump’s bad day was word of his “meltdown” on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spreading to congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

As she noted the now-famous picture of Pelosi confronting the president, Bash explained, “It’s hard to see how that picture shows anything other than her literally and figuratively standing up to the president, particularly after what we now are told from people on both sides of the aisle who were in that room happened where the president was, again to use his words, ‘rude to her'”

“That was all the talk, I’m told on the floor of the Senate when members of Congress came back,” she continued. “And, again, the whole reason for this blow-up is because the president got his head handed to him with a major and very important vote yesterday in the House of Representatives where the majority of his fellow Republicans rebuked him on his decision in Syria and what it has done to the U.S. allies there in the fight against ISIS, the Kurds, as we’ve been talking about. That is at the core of all of this behavior.”

Attorney Toobin said the turning on Trump goes hand-in-hand with White House advisers coming clean on the president before House committees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is really extraordinary,” Toobin explained. “The White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote this letter last week, although we seem to work in dog years in it seems like a long time ago, but only last week this eight-page letter saying no one in the administration is going to participate in this kangaroo court. You’ll not get any witnesses or documents.”

“What the Democrats are doing is they are slapping these individuals with subpoenas. and they are going to — they are dealing with the question of, ‘Am I going to listen to the White House counsel or am I going to listen to my own personal lawyers who say you have got a subpoena, pal. You better show up.’ And what these witnesses are doing is, by and large, showing up. And they are building a case that certainly looks like it is heading towards impeachment at this point. But that letter, that eight-page letter which many of us thought was a complete shutdown, has turned out not to be and that is very much benefiting this investigation.”

Watch below: