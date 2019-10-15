‘The president needs a lawyer’: CNN’s Smerconish reveals how Trump is sabotaging himself on impeachment
On Tuesday, ahead of the Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio, center-right CNN commentator Michael Smerconish discussed how President Donald Trump is becoming his own worst enemy in the impeachment investigation — by not getting himself proper legal counsel.
“The frustration was underscored when the president the other day, and was shocking to hear the president say of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi that she hates — hates the United States of America,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer.
“That is the way in which they’ve cast it. That this is all an unfounded witch hunt,” said Smerconish. “I think the president needs a lawyer. The more the conversation is about Rudy Giuliani and whether he’s going to honor a subpoena — therefore he’s a witness and there needs to be a war room and a cogent response. And so far the president has been his own counsel, and not to his advantage.”
Watch below:
CNN
