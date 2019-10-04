‘The president of the United States is running a political shakedown racket’: MSNBC historian
Presidential historian Jon Meacham said he’s not sure American democracy would have survived if Donald Trump had been among first presidents.
The MSNBC contributor told “Morning Joe” that the U.S. Constitution was written to prevent presidents from behaving like Trump, who he said had sold out American democracy for personal gain.
“If we had had this guy in the early days of the republic, I’m not entirely sure we would have survived,” he said. “Part of what’s working now, insofar as it is is, that we have nearly two and a half centuries of examples where the checks and balances of the constitutional system have worked.”
“The framers designed the government for a moment like this,” Meacham added. “They were quite prescient in many ways. What they — and what I think really puts the weight on the rest of us — is when they designed that to check and balance a president who was uncheckable and unbalanced, they counted on an informed, educated, engaged citizenry. That sounds like a Fourth of July homily or a sermon, but it smacks of being true.”
Meacham said voters were as much to blame as Trump.
“Politicians are far more often mirrors of who we are rather than molders, and Trump right now is mirroring what the 40, 45, 48 percent of folks who, for whatever reason, support him come what may,” he said. “If a certain number of those people begin to look at this and realize that the president of the United States has, in fact, put our Constitution, put our electoral system on eBay, then perhaps they will begin to think, you know what? The system itself is worth more than this particular moment of absolutism.”
“The president of the United States is running a political shakedown racket,” he added, “and it’s just — that’s not even a partisan point at this juncture. Just look at the data, be driven by the data, and then make up your mind.”
Inside the web of nutbar conspiracy theories that may finally bring down Trump
Last weekend, for the first time, one of Donald Trump's former insiders appeared on television and openly discussed the metastasizing Ukraine scandal in clear and concise terms. Former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert appeared on ABC's "This Week":
Bossert was talking about two of the strands of what turns out to be a convoluted set of interlocking conspiracy theories, all of which involve Rudy Giuliani and all of which are, quite frankly, completely nuts.
There's the one about former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and the "Black Ledger," which forms one strand of the ludicrous "Ukraine framed Russia to help Hillary Clinton" 2016 collusion theory. Manafort knows his way around Ukraine and Giuliani has reportedly been consulting with him in prison, where Manafort is serving time for various felonies he committed during his work there.
Ex-Trump strategist admits ‘Deep State’ conspiracy is bogus: That ‘theory is for nut cases’
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Steve Bannon has essentially debunked the "Deep State" conspiracy theory he helped popularize.
Bannon, who served as Trump's White House chief strategist after leading his campaign across the finish line, argues in a new book "Deep State: Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law" that the conspiracy theory should not be taken seriously, reported The Guardian.
"(The) deep state conspiracy theory is for nut cases," Bannon told author James B. Stewart. “America isn’t Turkey or Egypt."
‘Case closed!’ Trump declares himself innocent despite damning texts revealed by former Ukraine envoy
President Donald Trump declared himself vindicated by text messages revealed by his former special envoy to Ukraine, although the communications show the White House pressured the country to investigate Joe Biden.
Kurt Volker met with lawmakers Thursday in closed-door sessions that Republicans say did not yield any substantial evidence of wrongdoing, but the former diplomat turned over text messages showing that Ukraine aid was explicitly tied to investigating the president's political rival.
"The Washington Times, 'Ukraine envoy blows ‘massive hole’ into Democrat accusations. Republicans at hearing find no Trump Pressure,'" Trump tweeted. "The Ukrainian President also strongly stated that NO pressure was put on him. Case Closed!"