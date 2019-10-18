The View hosts shudder at creepy-crawly accounts of bedbugs at Trump’s club hosting G7
President Donald Trump awarded a government contract to his struggling Florida resort to host next year’s G7 summit, and “The View” co-hosts cringed at accounts of the club’s bedbug infestation.
The White House insists the president won’t make money off the deal, but whatever free advertising he’s getting from the most likely unconstitutional venture is being undercut by reminders of a settlement Trump Organization reached with a guest who was bitten by bedbugs.
“Isn’t that the place that had bedbugs?” said co-host Abby Huntsman.
“Oh, no!” said co-host Sunny Hostin, recoiling and making a look of disgust.
“There was a lawsuit,” said guest host Ana Navarro. “There was a lawsuit in 2016 which they settled with a guy who had welts and, you know, bedbug bites.”
Hostin screamed and shuddered.
“The G7 summit is in June in Miami,” Navarro added. “I’m from Miami. I think Miami is paradise. Not even people from Miami want to be in Miami in June. It’s the middle of hurricane season. So, I mean, do not tell me there’s not places in Utah which are not nicer to be in in June.”
2020 Election
Clinton drops a stunning claim: Russia is grooming a 2020 Democrat to launch third-party presidential run
Hillary Clinton just dropped a bombshell. The former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who won the popular vote by close to 3 million more votes than the current president is accusing Russia of grooming a current 2020 Democrat, specifically a woman, to launch a third party run for the White House – to ensure Donald Trump wins re-election.
Russia knows they “they can’t win without a third-party candidate,” Clinton told David Plouffe on his podcast Campaign HQ, as Mediaite reports.
Breaking Banner
Kellyanne Conway accused of violating Hatch Act at least 50 times this year — on Twitter alone
According to a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway has "surpassed 50 violations of the Hatch Act on Twitter alone this past year."
Explaining the numbers, the report states, "CREW’s report on Conway’s continued violations outlines five categories of tweets that violate the Hatch Act: attacking or mocking Democratic presidential candidates, attacking the Democratic Party, promoting President Trump's re-election, promoting the Republican Party, and attacking President Trump's political adversaries. Conway has multiple violations in each category," before noting that Twitter's Terms of Service indicates one of Trump's closest aides is in violation and should have her account suspended.
Turkey’s foreign minister bursts out laughing as he mocks Trump’s erratic tweets
Speaking to the BBC's HARDtalk this Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu scoffed at the Trump administration's threat of sanctions over his country's military operation in northeast Syria, saying that the threat is the result of erratic confused messaging that's not doing anything to help the situation.
Cavusoglu laughed and mocked Trump for his constant tweeting about various issues, including Turkey.
"Different voices, different positions are coming from the United States, because of the differences between the administration, the State Department, Pentagon, and this and that," he said.