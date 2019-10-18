The View hosts shudder at creepy-crawly accounts of bedbugs at Trump’s club hosting G7

President Donald Trump awarded a government contract to his struggling Florida resort to host next year’s G7 summit, and “The View” co-hosts cringed at accounts of the club’s bedbug infestation.

The White House insists the president won’t make money off the deal, but whatever free advertising he’s getting from the most likely unconstitutional venture is being undercut by reminders of a settlement Trump Organization reached with a guest who was bitten by bedbugs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Isn’t that the place that had bedbugs?” said co-host Abby Huntsman.

“Oh, no!” said co-host Sunny Hostin, recoiling and making a look of disgust.

“There was a lawsuit,” said guest host Ana Navarro. “There was a lawsuit in 2016 which they settled with a guy who had welts and, you know, bedbug bites.”

Hostin screamed and shuddered.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The G7 summit is in June in Miami,” Navarro added. “I’m from Miami. I think Miami is paradise. Not even people from Miami want to be in Miami in June. It’s the middle of hurricane season. So, I mean, do not tell me there’s not places in Utah which are not nicer to be in in June.”