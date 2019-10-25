The View shreds ‘bully’ Kellyanne Conway for unhinged threat against reporter
The hosts of “The View” on Friday were decidedly unimpressed by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after she made a series of unhinged threats against a Washington Examiner reporter earlier this week.
While co-host Abby Huntsman said that she understood criticisms of Examiner reporter Caitlin Yilek for publishing what Conway had believed was an off-the-record interview, she said that Conway’s behavior still needed to be called out.
“When you are calling people and you are bullying people, that I will not stand for,” she said. “I have been on the other end of those calls before too, and if you think I’m going to roll over, and you calling me is going to change my opinion, change the way I talk about things at this table, think again.”
Co-host Meghan McCain said it was interesting that Conway tried to call the Examiner, which is a conservative publication, on the assumption that she could steamroll the reporter into changing her coverage.
“They’re not calling me, you know,” she said. “They’re trying to find people to manipulate or bully.”
“Call me, Kellyanne!” co-host Joy Behar cracked.
McCain then went on to say that these types of abusive calls are a phenomenon she’s only seen with the Trump White House.
“These phone calls are highly unusual,” she said. “It’s unique to his henchpeople.”
Trump should be worried as GOP senators duck questions about impeachment: conservative columnist
In a column for the Washington Post, conservative -- and vocal "Never-Trumper" -- Jennifer Rubin pointed out that Donald Trump should take heed at how few GOP senators are rushing to his defense while Republican House members are making a great show of attacking Democrats for holding impeachment hearings.
According to Rubin, the silence of GOP senators should be raising red flags at the White House since the lawmakers hold the key to whether Trump remains in office should an impeachment trial be conducted on the Senate floor.
Backlash erupts as Bill Barr’s Justice Department opens criminal probe into Russia investigation
Democrats accused President Donald Trump on Friday of using the US Justice Department as a political tool after it opened a criminal probe into its own handling of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
News of the inquiry, which suggested wrongdoing by justice officials in the previous administration of Barack Obama, leaked late Thursday as the White House struggled to push back against a Democratic-led impeachment investigation targeting the Republican president.
The inquiry could further muddy the political waters in Washington, raising questions about the now-ended Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that saw 34 individuals and three companies indicted, and eight convictions including top members of Trump's 2016 election team.
Crowd roars as Obama appears to take a shot at Trump during Cummings eulogy: ‘There’s nothing weak about being honorable’
Former President Barack Obama on Friday drew applause at the funeral of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) when he took what many in the audience interpreted as veiled shots against President Donald Trump.
In praising Cummings for his kindness and integrity, Obama argued that those virtues should not be synonymous with "weakness," which is a term that Trump has regularly used to disparage administration officials who do not do his bidding.
"There's nothing weak about kindness and compassion," Obama said. "There's nothing weak about looking out for others. There is nothing weak about being honorable. You're not a sucker to have integrity and to treat others with respect."