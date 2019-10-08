The View’s Abby Huntsman busts Mike Pompeo’s hypocrisy with video of him ranting about Benghazi ‘obstruction’

“The View” co-host Abby Huntsman busted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hypocrisy on congressional oversight, now that the shoe is on his foot.

The State Department blocked EU ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying Tuesday before Congress, but the conservative Huntsman called out Pompeo — who led the charge against Hillary Clinton when she held the job he’s in now.

“All I want is consistency,” Huntsman said. “Are you for your political party or what’s in the best interest of this country?”

Huntsman rolled a clip of Pompeo speaking about the Benghazi investigation in 2016, when he was in Congress.

“This is not the first congressional inquiry in the history of America,” Pompeo said at the time. “I dare you to go find another congressional inquiry where one party behaved in a way that was so deeply obstructive of getting the American people the facts that they needed.”

Huntsman was flabbergasted.

“Do people not think we can find — is there a difference?” she said.