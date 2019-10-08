The View’s Abby Huntsman busts Mike Pompeo’s hypocrisy with video of him ranting about Benghazi ‘obstruction’
“The View” co-host Abby Huntsman busted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hypocrisy on congressional oversight, now that the shoe is on his foot.
The State Department blocked EU ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying Tuesday before Congress, but the conservative Huntsman called out Pompeo — who led the charge against Hillary Clinton when she held the job he’s in now.
“All I want is consistency,” Huntsman said. “Are you for your political party or what’s in the best interest of this country?”
Huntsman rolled a clip of Pompeo speaking about the Benghazi investigation in 2016, when he was in Congress.
“This is not the first congressional inquiry in the history of America,” Pompeo said at the time. “I dare you to go find another congressional inquiry where one party behaved in a way that was so deeply obstructive of getting the American people the facts that they needed.”
Huntsman was flabbergasted.
“Do people not think we can find — is there a difference?” she said.
Trump border chief flies into a rage after reporter points out ICE is more hated than the IRS
Customs and Border Patrol chief Mark Morgan became defensive on Tuesday after a reporter informed him that Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is viewed more poorly by Americans than the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
At a White House press conference, a reporter pointed out a Pew Research survey which found that 54% of the public has a negative view of ICE, compared with just 42% who have a positive view.
"ICE is viewed less favorably than the IRS, less favorably than any other agency that they asked about," the reporter noted. "Are you having a difficult time finding talented people as a result of the administration's policies and the way that they're viewed by the general public?"
New scientific research undermines one of the GOP’s favorite talking points about the gun violence epidemic
Guns exact a heavy toll on the American public every day. On the average day, around 100 people die from a gun death. Because of the rise in gun deaths in recent years, the nation now faces a serious man-made epidemic.
When people think of firearm death, they tend to focus on mass shootings such as the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut; the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida; and the very recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas. and Dayton, Ohio. Although mass shootings happen frequently, research suggests that they account for less than 0.2% of all homicides in the U.S.
State Department issued ‘midnight call’ to block Sondland testimony after he turned over his private messages
The State Department delivered a phone call shortly after midnight on Tuesday to instruct the attorney for European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland to not allow his client to testify before Congress.
Sondland attorney Robert Luskin tells Yahoo News' Mike Isikoff that he received a phone call from the State Department at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning that told him Sondland should not show up for his scheduled deposition later that morning.