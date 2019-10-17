The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain wallop Trump’s ‘sexist’ outburst at Pelosi: ‘Grow a pair, man!’
“The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain ganged up on President Donald Trump for horrifically botching the military operation in Syria, and then throwing a tantrum when Republicans rebuked him.
Trump has enjoyed nearly slavish devotion from his congressional GOP allies, but House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi said the president had a “meltdown” during a White House meeting after the House voted to condemn his military withdrawal and abandonment of the Kurds.
“His problem right now too is that social media, everyone can see the atrocities that are happening right now in Syria with the Kurds,” McCain said. “It’s all over social media, and I have been apoplectic for a week and a half now, and everything we said was going to happen is happening. Our allies are being slaughtered.”
“It’s the worst thing he has done in the presidency,” she added.
McCain objected to the president using sexist language to inaccurately characterize Pelosi’s conduct during the meeting.
“If you want to say she got overheated — which it doesn’t look like that in the picture,” McCain said. “Calling a woman unhinged and shrill, it’s a deeply sexist thing to say about Speaker Pelosi. I can’t take what you are saying seriously in any way.”
“A lot of women are clapping because you know we’re called unhinged,” she added. “Thank you.”
Goldberg slammed the president for rejecting accountability for a disaster of his own making.
“Here’s the thing that’s really pissing me off,” Goldberg said. “You made a decision to pull these troops out, and now you’re pretending you didn’t do it.”
“For me, if you are going to sit in that office, grow a pair,” Goldberg continued, “because you did this, you started this. You pulled these folks out. You’re the one trying to say the Kurds are not good — they fought beside us. When did you decide they weren’t altogether right for us to be working with? When did this all happen? Last week. So grow a pair, man. You brought this on yourself.”
Bromance between ‘frantic’ Lindsey Graham and ‘annoyed’ Donald Trump collapses as the Kurds get slaughtered: CNN
The growing rift between Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was documented on CNN on Thursday morning with contributor Dana Bash explaining that a "frantic" Graham is now at loggerheads with an equally "annoyed" president.
Sharing a montage of clips showing Trump and Graham taking shots at each other over the Syria debacle that has resulted in one of Trump's biggest defenders quickly flipping to being one of his harshest critics, Bash explained, "Listening to that, it's hard to believe that Graham is one of Trump's most loyal allies."
With Graham on record stating, "It's not about me and him, it's about the country," Bash begged to differ.
Vladimir Putin must be laughing out loud at the bungling Donald Trump’s crazy mess in Syria: Pulitzer-prize winning reporter
Vladimir Putin must be smiling – even laughing out loud -- at the bungling Donald Trump’s crazy mess in Syria.
Putin is the clear winner in Trump’s blood-soaked disaster. By tweeting without telling the generals his signal for Turkey to invade Syria, Trump forced American troops to flee half-eaten meals so they could escape alive. His inept (to be kind) actions then required our Air Force to bomb America’s weapons storage base in Northern Syria.
‘It just didn’t add up’: Pelosi says Trump’s meltdown was triggered by simple logic
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday said that a "meltdown" on the part of President Donald Trump came after she questioned the logic of his military leadership.
At her weekly press conference, Pelosi explained the details of a meeting on Syria that took place at the White House on Wednesday.
"I also pointed out to the president I had concerns that all roads seemed to lead to Putin," the Speaker recalled. "The Russians have been trying to get a hold in the Middle East unsuccessfully and now the president has given them an opportunity with the Kurds reaching out to them for support in Syria."