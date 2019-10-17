The View’s Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain wallop Trump’s ‘sexist’ outburst at Pelosi: ‘Grow a pair, man!’

“The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain ganged up on President Donald Trump for horrifically botching the military operation in Syria, and then throwing a tantrum when Republicans rebuked him.

Trump has enjoyed nearly slavish devotion from his congressional GOP allies, but House Speaker Nancy Pelsoi said the president had a “meltdown” during a White House meeting after the House voted to condemn his military withdrawal and abandonment of the Kurds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His problem right now too is that social media, everyone can see the atrocities that are happening right now in Syria with the Kurds,” McCain said. “It’s all over social media, and I have been apoplectic for a week and a half now, and everything we said was going to happen is happening. Our allies are being slaughtered.”

“It’s the worst thing he has done in the presidency,” she added.

McCain objected to the president using sexist language to inaccurately characterize Pelosi’s conduct during the meeting.

“If you want to say she got overheated — which it doesn’t look like that in the picture,” McCain said. “Calling a woman unhinged and shrill, it’s a deeply sexist thing to say about Speaker Pelosi. I can’t take what you are saying seriously in any way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“A lot of women are clapping because you know we’re called unhinged,” she added. “Thank you.”

Goldberg slammed the president for rejecting accountability for a disaster of his own making.

“Here’s the thing that’s really pissing me off,” Goldberg said. “You made a decision to pull these troops out, and now you’re pretending you didn’t do it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“For me, if you are going to sit in that office, grow a pair,” Goldberg continued, “because you did this, you started this. You pulled these folks out. You’re the one trying to say the Kurds are not good — they fought beside us. When did you decide they weren’t altogether right for us to be working with? When did this all happen? Last week. So grow a pair, man. You brought this on yourself.”