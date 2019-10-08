The View’s Whoopi Goldberg wallops GOP for trying to cheat their way out of Ukraine scandal
“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg hammered President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for trying to change the rules to escape accountability.
The State Department blocked EU ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress about his role in pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and the president admitted he wouldn’t send the envoy because Democrats held the House majority.
….to see. Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” That says it ALL!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019
Golberg was angered by the White House response to congressional oversight.
“You know, so here’s my real b*tch about all this,” Goldberg said. “Stop trying to dismantle our system of law.”
“This is how we do it,” she continued. “It’s not perfect, it’s not great to some people, but we have a whole set of laws that you have to follow, and sometimes it works in your favor, you know, like they got the judge on that they wanted and sometimes it doesn’t, you know.”
“This is how it works,” Goldberg added. “Sometimes we win, sometimes you win, sometimes they win. But you can’t try to dismantle the law because it doesn’t fit your purpose, and this is not a kangaroo court. These are your peers.”
Matt Gaetz seems to think the term ‘kangaroo court’ is from the show ‘Captain Kangaroo’
Speaking to reporters this morning after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff accused President Trump of obstructing Congress, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) rattled off some talking points aimed at Schiff and left some wondering if he understands the origin of the term "kangaroo court."
"What we see in this impeachment is a kangaroo court, and Chairman Schiff is acting like a malicious Captain Kangaroo," Gaetz said in a short video clip grabbed by Timothy Burke.
Commentary
Fundamentalism turns 100 — a landmark for America’s Christian Right
These days, the term “fundamentalism” is often associated with a militant form of Islam.
But the original fundamentalist movement was actually Christian. And it was born in the United States a century ago this year.
Protestant fundamentalism is still very much alive. And, as Susan Trollinger and I discuss in our 2016 book, it has fueled today’s culture war over gender, sexual orientation, science and American religious identity.
Alternet 2020
Trump’s hurling around accusations of ‘treason.’ But it isn’t projection — it’s strategic
Trump has been hurling around charges of Treason lately. Lots of them.
He's launched them against Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; the entire Russian Investigation, including but not limited to Robert Mueller’s team; Jerry Nadler, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; James Comey, previously Director of the FBI; Andrew McCabe, former Deputy Director of the FBI; Peter Strozk, former Chief of the Counterespionage Section of the FBI; Lisa Page, former FBI attorney; the rest of the FBI; the New York Times; The Washington Post; "the fake news," which encompasses all legitimate news organizations, and whomever told the whistleblower all that stuff.