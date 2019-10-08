The View’s Whoopi Goldberg wallops GOP for trying to cheat their way out of Ukraine scandal

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg hammered President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans for trying to change the rules to escape accountability.

The State Department blocked EU ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress about his role in pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, and the president admitted he wouldn’t send the envoy because Democrats held the House majority.

….to see. Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” That says it ALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Golberg was angered by the White House response to congressional oversight.

“You know, so here’s my real b*tch about all this,” Goldberg said. “Stop trying to dismantle our system of law.”

“This is how we do it,” she continued. “It’s not perfect, it’s not great to some people, but we have a whole set of laws that you have to follow, and sometimes it works in your favor, you know, like they got the judge on that they wanted and sometimes it doesn’t, you know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is how it works,” Goldberg added. “Sometimes we win, sometimes you win, sometimes they win. But you can’t try to dismantle the law because it doesn’t fit your purpose, and this is not a kangaroo court. These are your peers.”