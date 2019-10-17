Quantcast
‘The wheels are coming off’: MSNBC panel says Trump told his chief of staff to ‘walk the plank’

Two MSNBC anchors discussed Thursday’s whirlwind day of breaking news in scandals involving President Donald Trump.

The host of “The Rachel Maddow Show” joined Brian Williams on “The 11th Hour” to discuss Trump holding the G7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami golf course and the White House acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, confessing that there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine — before attempting to walk back his confession.

“Did things change today, do you think?” Williams asked.

“I do feel like the wheels are coming off,” Maddow said.

“For the Energy Secretary [Rick Perry] to resign, you’ve had two cabinet secretaries resign during the impeachment proceedings already, one of whom, the current one resigning tonight, the Energy Secretary, does appear to be involved in the scheme, at least on a couple of different levels. We have got the White House Chief of Staff who was sent out today, not only to make the, ‘Yes, it was quid pro quo. Yes, we did it. What are you going to make of it?’ article — which was bracing, but then to take it back, simultaneously announcing this self-dealing, which is something more blatant than we’ve ever seen from any president in U.S. history,” she explained.

Williams cited a tweet by Walter Shaub, the former director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

“What would make Mulvaney walk into that briefing room today and set himself on fire like that?” Williams asked. “Is it an uber kind of gaslighting?”

“I am assuming that Mr. Mulvaney was essentially told to walk the plank,” Maddow said.

Watch:

