‘The world is on fire!’ Fox News pundit stunned after Trump decides to host G7 at his golf club

Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt was stunned by the White House decision to host next year’s G7 summit at a property owned by President Donald Trump.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced the international gathering would be held at Trump’s struggling Doral golf course in Florida, and even the conservative Stirewalt couldn’t believe the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea that this administration, dealing with what this administration is dealing with, right? A lot — the unraveling in Syria, you’ve got the march to impeachment here at home, breaking news story every day. The world is on fire. Why?”

“It is beyond my imagination,” he added, “why this administration thought that, No. 1, to do it at all given the criticism that the president will receive for using one of his own properties for an event like this. That is not necessary in the first place, that’s an unnecessary problem to create for himself. But then the next step, today, to do it now if you do it this way, I wish I could think of a good reason for it.”