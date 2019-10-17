‘The world is on fire!’ Fox News pundit stunned after Trump decides to host G7 at his golf club
Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt was stunned by the White House decision to host next year’s G7 summit at a property owned by President Donald Trump.
White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced the international gathering would be held at Trump’s struggling Doral golf course in Florida, and even the conservative Stirewalt couldn’t believe the decision.
“The idea that this administration, dealing with what this administration is dealing with, right? A lot — the unraveling in Syria, you’ve got the march to impeachment here at home, breaking news story every day. The world is on fire. Why?”
“It is beyond my imagination,” he added, “why this administration thought that, No. 1, to do it at all given the criticism that the president will receive for using one of his own properties for an event like this. That is not necessary in the first place, that’s an unnecessary problem to create for himself. But then the next step, today, to do it now if you do it this way, I wish I could think of a good reason for it.”
Mike Pence credits president for ‘ceasefire’ solution to situation Trump created
Vice President Mike Pence delivered a five-day ceasefire with Turkey after President Donald Trump agreed to pull out American troops so Turkey could bomb the Kurdish people.
Thousands of people have been displaced, thousands have been killed or wounded as a result of Turkey's bombing campaign.
The United States was forced to bomb our own military base to prevent ISIS, Syria and Russian troops to have access to American military information and equipment. The Turkish bombing began so quickly that the American military couldn't conduct a withdrawal the proper way. American soldiers were also fired on so heavily that they almost fired back in self-defense.
Commentary
House Democrats: It’s time to include Trump’s shady Turkey deal in the impeachment inquiry
Even by Donald Trump's basement-level standards, there's something bizarre about the president's behavior in deciding to allow a Turkish invasion of Syria aimed at pushing the Kurdish population out of the area — a move that is, for all intents and purposes, an act of ethnic cleansing. Less than two weeks ago, Trump, apparently spontaneously, acceded to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an's request that the U.S. pull a small number of troops out of the area to clear the way for what swiftly turned into a slaughter. Since then, Trump's attempts to justify this betrayal — not just of the Kurds, but of basic human decency — have been alarmingly erratic, well beyond his existing baseline of constant, impulsive dramatics.
Climate change not on agenda for next G7 summit: Trump White House
Climate change will not be on the agenda of next year's G7 summit, to be held at US President Donald Trump's Florida golf club, the White House said on Thursday.
The announcement marks the latest development in Trump's running battle against nearly all forms of environmental regulation that has seen his administration pull out of the Paris climate accord, axe rules limiting leaks of the greenhouse gas methane and weaken key wildlife protections.
"Climate change will not be on the agenda," acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters.
The United States and China account for nearly half the planet's carbon emissions, making them the key countries needed to get behind urgent efforts to battle climate change.