‘There are more text messages’: Here’s why Trump seems terrified by the impeachment hearings
MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace argued Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s move to block Ambassador Gordon Sondland — a key figure in the Ukraine scandal — from testifying before Congress suggested he may fear what could be revealed in such hearings.
Sondland was involved in a series of conversations revealed in texts provided by former U.S. envoy Kurt Volker, which detail a damning back-and-forth among the diplomats and Ukraine. At one point, one State Department official, Bill Taylor, objects to what they’re doing as a withholding “security assistance [from Ukraine] for help with a political campaign.” Sondland replied, after more than four hours, with a legalistic reply denying any wrongdoing and saying they shouldn’t text any further.
But Wallace noted: “NBC News has confirmed today that Sondland spoke with the president before sending that awfully on-message reply and adds that there are more text messages between the officials that haven’t yet been released to the public. And if the substance of all those communications were something that White House lawyers felt so good about, seems to me Sondland would be up on Capitol Hill right now telling that story, and Donald Trump would be live-tweeting his own exoneration. But he’s not.”
Later, former Justice Department official Neal Katyal agreed.
“There’s something huge going on here,” he said. “Sondland is not just some person. He’s a guy who works for you and me, the taxpayers. He’s a public official. And they’re blocking him from testifying. They must be scared that he’s going to say something bad.”
Watch the clips below:
“Donald Trump has declared war on the House impeachment inquiry. The perils for the president are immense and could include adding a separate article of impeachment for obstructing the inquiry. That of course, was one of the Nixon articles of impeachment” – @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/hk3Y3DpgT2
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 8, 2019
“There’s something huge going on here… Sondland is not just some person, he’s a guy who works for you and me, the tax payers… and they’re blocking him from testifying. They must be scared that he’s going to say something bad.” – @neal_katyal w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/1ET1GqQ8qd
— Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) October 8, 2019
Breaking Banner
Watch Rudy Giuliani completely lose it on Fox while shouting that his fake scandal implicates Obama
President Donald Trump's defense attorney loudly argued that former President Barack Obama may be implicated in the widely-debunked conspiracy theory about Joe Biden and Ukraine.
Fox Business host Trish Regan asked Rudy Giuliani why Trump was involved in any way with attempting to get multiple foreign countries to dig up dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
"Because if he doesn’t do it, who is going to vindicate the laws of the United States of America?" Giuliani replied.
He then offered a new twist in his conspiracy theory, that Obama was involved.
"The reason the Democrats are fighting so hard is because it’s going further than Joe Biden," he predicted.
Breaking Banner
The real cover-up: Putting Donald Trump’s impeachment in context
There is blood in the water and frenzied sharks are closing in for the kill. Or so they think.
From the time of Donald Trump’s election, American elites have hungered for this moment. At long last, they have the 45th president of the United States cornered. In typically ham-handed fashion, Trump has given his adversaries the very means to destroy him politically. They will not waste the opportunity. Impeachment now -- finally, some will say -- qualifies as a virtual certainty.
No doubt many surprises lie ahead. Yet the Democrats controlling the House of Representatives have passed the point of no return. The time for prudential judgments -- the Republican-controlled Senate will never convict, so why bother? -- is gone for good. To back down now would expose the president’s pursuers as spineless cowards. The New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, and MSNBC would not soon forgive such craven behavior.
2020 Election
‘The tide has shifted’: New poll shows stunning change among Americans in favor of impeachment inquiry
A new Washington Post/Schar School poll released Tuesday showed a majority of Americans approve of House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, a dramatic jump in support for the proceedings in the wake of the whistleblower complaint over Trump's talks with Ukraine's leader.
The survey found that 58 percent of Americans—including 80 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Republicans—say House Democrats were correct to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, who pressured Ukraine's leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.