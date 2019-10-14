‘They remain in federal custody’: SDNY tells Maddow that Giuliani henchmen are still locked up

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Monday reported at the end of her show that two associates of Rudy Giuliani had been released on $1 million bail.
The host had started her show by citing a Wall Street Journal report that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, “were released on $1 million bonds and haven’t yet entered pleas. They are scheduled to appear in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday.”
But at the end of her show, Maddow issued a correction.
“We are just about done for tonight, but I have to make a correction before we go. This is interesting. At the top of the show I cited the Wall Street Journal reported that Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman had been released on million dollars bail,” Maddow said. “That said, it turns out not to be correct.”
“We are told by the Southern District of New York — just moments ago — that despite the fact they have had the conditions for their bail set, they are not out,” Maddow reported.
She read a statement from prosecutors.
“They haven’t met the requirements of their bail. They remain in federal custody,” SDNY spokesperson Nick Biase said.
Maddow found the statement to be “intriguing.”
“We never get a call from SDNY,” Maddow noted. “Getting a call from them in the middle of the show was like, okay, got it.”
Watch:
