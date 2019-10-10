‘They were trying to foment corruption’: Ex-Clinton chief of staff demolishes rationale for Giuliani’s Ukraine scheme

On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Bill Clinton White House Chief of Staff John Podesta tore into President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani for their attempts to pressure foreign governments into helping them dig up opposition research on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I guess the first thing is, do you support the president’s impeachment?” asked anchor Chris Hayes. “Do you think the facts as we know them support an impeachment?”

“Well, I think they certainly support the impeachment inquiry. And I would say, yes, they support an impeachment,” said Podesta, who also famously chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and became a target of Russian hackers who leaked a giant trove of his emails.

“You know, he’s really tried to almost blackmail a foreign leader to try to get them to interfere in our election,” said Podesta. “You know, the founding fathers really were concerned about this when they wrote the Constitution and included the clause for impeachment about foreign interference in U.S. elections. And I think once the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee dig into this, I think that’s what they’re going to find. We learn new facts every day.”

“Donald Trump says he was trying to prevent corruption in Ukraine,” added Podesta. “Now we see the two indictments of Rudy Giuliani’s sidekicks today. It looks like they were trying to foment corruption rather than fight it.”

Watch below: