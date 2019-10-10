‘They were trying to foment corruption’: Ex-Clinton chief of staff demolishes rationale for Giuliani’s Ukraine scheme
On Thursday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Bill Clinton White House Chief of Staff John Podesta tore into President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani for their attempts to pressure foreign governments into helping them dig up opposition research on former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I guess the first thing is, do you support the president’s impeachment?” asked anchor Chris Hayes. “Do you think the facts as we know them support an impeachment?”
“Well, I think they certainly support the impeachment inquiry. And I would say, yes, they support an impeachment,” said Podesta, who also famously chaired Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and became a target of Russian hackers who leaked a giant trove of his emails.
“You know, he’s really tried to almost blackmail a foreign leader to try to get them to interfere in our election,” said Podesta. “You know, the founding fathers really were concerned about this when they wrote the Constitution and included the clause for impeachment about foreign interference in U.S. elections. And I think once the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee dig into this, I think that’s what they’re going to find. We learn new facts every day.”
“Donald Trump says he was trying to prevent corruption in Ukraine,” added Podesta. “Now we see the two indictments of Rudy Giuliani’s sidekicks today. It looks like they were trying to foment corruption rather than fight it.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump tells rally crowd it would be ‘very easy’ to release documents showing he’s lost billions of dollars
President Donald Trump said it would be "very easy" for him to release documents showing he has lost "billions" of dollars during his time as president of the United States.
Trump was defending his conflicts of interests while complaining about the Constitution's prohibitions of him receiving any emoluments.
"I lose billions being president," he claimed. "And I don’t care, it’s nice to be rich, I guess, but I lose billions."
"Emoluments!" he shouted. "It's the craziest thing I've ever seen."
"I tell you, it has cost me billions of dollars to be president — it really has. At some point, I am going to have to prove that, and I look forward to doing it. It’s very easy," Trump said. "It’s very easy."
Breaking Banner
Giuliani told Trump to help him exonerate corrupt Iranian investor he was representing: report
On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Rudy Giuliani was the one who pressured President Donald Trump in 2017 to ask then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to help him lean on the Justice Department to let off Reza Zarrab, an Iranian-Turkish gold investor who was being represented by Giuliani at the time.
Zarrab was convicted of paying out ten-figure bribes to a Turkish economic minister to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran. But before the conviction occurred, Trump pressured Tillerson to help him make the case go away — something Tillerson adamantly refused to do.
Trump recounts how he falsely told Melania they would ‘finally get respect’ — but they didn’t
At President Donald Trump's rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he used the opportunity to tell his supporters, for the umpteenth time, that the media has no respect for him.
"Now, the do-nothing Democrat con artists, scammers are getting desperate," said Trump. "They have to move fast because they are not beating us at the polls. Despite the phony polls you see all the time. They are phony polls. Remember I always used to talk about polls. They are no different than crooked writers. They are crooked polls. No different. That is a lot of media."
"They are so dishonest and frankly they are so bad for our country. They are so bad," said Trump as his fans applauded. "They could be so good for our country. Maybe they will change and maybe they won’t. I have been waiting for a long time. After I won the last election I said finally, I will get some great press. They got worse. I said finally. I said to the First Lady, we will finally get respect. We will finally get media and press coverage that will be great. Look what we have done. They got worse."