‘They’re all in on this!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts secretary of state’s ‘insulting’ lies about Ukraine call

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “insulting” lies after his participation was revealed in President Donald Trump’s phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart.

The “Morning Joe” producers rolled two video clips of Pompeo dismissing the whistleblower’s claims as inaccurate accounts based on second-hand knowledge — but those claims were matched by a call summary released by the White House, and the secretary of state should have known because he listened in on the call.

“I don’t know which one of those clips is more insulting,” Scarborough said. “He lies in both. In the second he was talking about, from what he understood, the whistleblower had second-hand knowledge, and yet there he was, on the phone listening to the conversation. He knows more than all of us know right now, and yet he lied to those reporters.”

“Let’s just play the first clip again because, again, it’s not just the lying, it’s the arrogance,” he added. “In both cases he laughs off the question. He’s so arrogant, and he’s so snide.”

Scarborough said the growing Ukraine scandal has ensnared the top of the executive branch, and he said Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Vice President Mike Pence have been lying about their roles in a scheme to seek foreign interference in the 2020 election.

“In any past administration, the secretary of state lying like that would be fired,” he said. “In any past administration, except maybe the Nixon administration, an attorney general that has lied as much and committed perjury in front of United States Congress would be fired.”

“We are now at a point where we have to assume the secretary of state, the attorney general, the president of the United States, the vice president, they’re all in on this and they’re all lying,” Scarborough added.