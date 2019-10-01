‘They’re all in on this!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts secretary of state’s ‘insulting’ lies about Ukraine call
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough busted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “insulting” lies after his participation was revealed in President Donald Trump’s phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart.
The “Morning Joe” producers rolled two video clips of Pompeo dismissing the whistleblower’s claims as inaccurate accounts based on second-hand knowledge — but those claims were matched by a call summary released by the White House, and the secretary of state should have known because he listened in on the call.
“I don’t know which one of those clips is more insulting,” Scarborough said. “He lies in both. In the second he was talking about, from what he understood, the whistleblower had second-hand knowledge, and yet there he was, on the phone listening to the conversation. He knows more than all of us know right now, and yet he lied to those reporters.”
“Let’s just play the first clip again because, again, it’s not just the lying, it’s the arrogance,” he added. “In both cases he laughs off the question. He’s so arrogant, and he’s so snide.”
Scarborough said the growing Ukraine scandal has ensnared the top of the executive branch, and he said Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Vice President Mike Pence have been lying about their roles in a scheme to seek foreign interference in the 2020 election.
“In any past administration, the secretary of state lying like that would be fired,” he said. “In any past administration, except maybe the Nixon administration, an attorney general that has lied as much and committed perjury in front of United States Congress would be fired.”
“We are now at a point where we have to assume the secretary of state, the attorney general, the president of the United States, the vice president, they’re all in on this and they’re all lying,” Scarborough added.
Bill Clinton pays tribute to his ‘good friend’ Jacques Chirac
Former US President Bill Clinton paid tribute to Jacques Chirac following a funeral service for the former French leader in Paris on Monday.
"What a good representative for France he was because he was always upbeat, always positive, always very French, very protective of French interests but in a way that brought people together not drove them apart. I mean look who came today. He tried to bring people together,” Clinton told FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali.
"Inclusive nationalism works better than exclusive nationalism in a world full of complex problems that cross national borders. It’s what we’re dealing with. That’s why I kind of wish old Jacques was around out there plugging along. And it’s an interesting thing because we didn’t agree on everything politically but these are where people on the right and the left should be able to agree that diverse groups make better decisions than lone geniuses. And that science is a better guide to making environmental policy and trying to preserve the species than just blatant self interest or ideological bent. I liked Chirac. I liked him and I’ll miss him.”
Facebook to pay ‘subset’ of news tab publishers
Facebook said Monday it plans to pay only a portion of the publishers whose stories appear in a news "tab" set to launch in the weeks ahead.
Facebook recently confirmed plans for a News Tab that will be edited by seasoned journalists, in a departure from its longstanding practice of letting algorithms dictate a user's experience.
A human team will select relevant, reliable breaking and top news stories.
"The number of publishers included in the news tab will grow over time," Facebook spokeswoman Mari Melguizo said in response to an AFP inquiry.