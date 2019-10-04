Quantcast
‘They’re busted’: Chris Hayes breaks down the ‘damning new evidence’ against Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes explained the “damning new evidence” in the rapidly expanding foreign election interference scandal at the heart of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration.

“I grew up in the Bronx in the 1980s, I went to public school,” Hayes said. “And in the Bronx in the 1980s in public school when somebody got caught or called out or a teacher caught you, the room would be like, ‘ooh, busted.’ And all I could hear in my mind last night as I was reading these texts was like my middle school cafeteria going like, ‘Ooh, busted.’ They’re busted.”

“Because here’s the thing, the texts unmask that they were up to no good, all right? They document what were essentially several quid pro quos they were lining up,” he reported.

“Now, here’s the thing about Trump, always for everything the president has two big defenses, two defenses. One, he does everything in public so there’s no scandal, right? Like how could it be a scandal? Russia, if you’re listening,” he said.

“And number two and the second defense, and you’re going to hear it lot — you’ve been hearing it last week — it basically comes down to this and these are not my words. This is the characterization of the people defending him. Donald Trump is a morally incontinent sociopath who cannot tell the difference between right or wrong so you have to just give him a break because he like literally doesn’t understand the difference,” he continued. “That is the defense. He’s just Trump being Trump. What do you want? He literally doesn’t know what’s wrong.”

The host noted the mindset of Trump administration officials in August.

“The people who are party to this corrupt conspiracy already know it’s wrong. They already know they’re going to get caught, and they are already working on their cover story. And the cover story is no quid pro quo. Even as they all very obviously put a quid pro quo into place,” Hayes concluded.

Watch Part I:

Watch Part II:


