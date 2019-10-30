‘This screams desperation’: Matt Gaetz ridiculed for filing ethics complaint against Adam Schiff

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was criticized harshly on Wednesday for pulling another “stunt.”

Last week, the Florida man led some of his Republican colleagues in storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) to delay testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Gaetz filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I just filed an ethics complaint against Schiff over his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump,” Gaetz tweeted.

“Schiff has lied to the American people and abused his power,” he argued. “We won’t allow him to continue trampling the Constitution.”

The internet found it hilarious that Gaetz was talking about ethics. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Says the man without any knowledge of actual ethics. — Hugh Sturdy (@SturdyHugh) October 30, 2019

Remember when you broke the law by attempting to intimidate a witness? — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 30, 2019

So nice to know there's someone there fighting for me and my family's real problems and not wasting time just trying to make a name for himself by pulling frivolous stunts and trying to waste time currying favor with the President. — rick foster (@rickfos38250406) October 30, 2019

Matt Gaetz filing an ethics complaint against… *literally anybody* …is something to behold. — Everyone say CHEESE (@LowLevelGeorge) October 30, 2019

So who is filing an ethics complaint against Gaetz? pic.twitter.com/iRf8Y1VdVo — Indeliblefink (@IndelibleFink) October 30, 2019

He has dirty photos of you, doesn't he? — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) October 30, 2019

Did he file this while he was drunk? — Niki Halloween is better than Christmas Ennis (@ElocinEnis) October 30, 2019

He doesn't even wait for T-rumps pants to drop. pic.twitter.com/3LcQQKaqBC — Keith (@Keith01713630) October 30, 2019

Don't you have a fuckin job? Like, representing some people back here in Florida or something? I'm fairly sure they didn't vote you in expecting 4 years of you sucking on the puckered asshole of an idiot President. #MattGaetsIsATool — Curtis er død allerede 🏳️‍🌈✡️🥪 (@cebsilver) October 30, 2019

Matt Gaetz has had numerous DUIs and his dad got him off each time. He was part of a company that had to pay 75 million in hospice fraud. They stole from dying people. He is the swamp. We in Florida are getting him disbarred. pic.twitter.com/qE6Z9DsnGt — Patrick H. Munro (@Fijisufi) October 30, 2019

Let me get this straight. Trump had the memorandum edited to remove certain details, and when Vindman pushed back to get the omissions restored he was shut down. Gaetz is now complaining here that Schiff did not accurately represent the memorandum? The assclown has no limit — Brian Kenney (@bkenney247) October 30, 2019

#MattGaetsIsATool needs to trend again — MillerRoad (@MillerRoad) October 30, 2019

LOL, you're kidding right? This screams desperation and sycophancy. — Asheville Comics (@ashevillecomics) October 30, 2019

I have also filed paperwork to the ethics committee for you. pic.twitter.com/SJzlbH6e6v — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 30, 2019

