‘This screams desperation’: Matt Gaetz ridiculed for filing ethics complaint against Adam Schiff

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) was criticized harshly on Wednesday for pulling another “stunt.”

Last week, the Florida man led some of his Republican colleagues in storming a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) to delay testimony in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Gaetz filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

“I just filed an ethics complaint against Schiff over his handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump,” Gaetz tweeted.

“Schiff has lied to the American people and abused his power,” he argued. “We won’t allow him to continue trampling the Constitution.”

The internet found it hilarious that Gaetz was talking about ethics. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Watch:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
