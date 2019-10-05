Tongue-tied ex-Trump aide crashed and burned on national TV when asked why impeachment is a ‘coup’

President Donald Trump’s former assistant administrator at the U.S. Small Business Administration struggled to explain how impeachment inquiry is a coup during an appearance on MSNBC.

A coup d’état refers to illegally overthrow of an existing government, while impeachment is a legal Constitutional mechanism that would not overthrow the existing government, only Trump. If that occurred, Republican Vice President Mike Pence would ascend to the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet some Republicans have repeated Trump’s conspiracy theory that there is a coup occurring.

….People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Despite the fact a coup is not occurring, former administration official Holly Turner attempted to declare that there actually was a coup during an interview with the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“How are Republicans and the White House reading this and the silence by many of the Republican leadership sort of giving an indication that maybe they are trying to weigh which way they can go, given that they have many of their Senate seats up for re-election?” Sharpton asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, there’s not been a whole a lot of silence,” Turner claimed, despite the defeaning silence from vulnerable Republican senators.

“I think you heard a lot of Republican leadership call out this coup that is happening against the president right now,” Turner claimed.

“When you say a coup, how is an impeachment inquiry based on a whistle-blower that the inspector general appointed by Trump said is of urgent concern? How is that a coup?” Sharpton asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turner did not answer the question.

“You jumped my question. My question is how is it a coup? Your inspector general said this was a matter of urgency. How is it a coup to listen to the inspector general appointed by Mr. Trump?” Sharpton asked.

Sharpton repeatedly tried to get an answer from Turner, who could not provide a valid defense of her claim that there is a coup in America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: