Trump ridiculed for being clueless about the definition of a ‘coup’ as he attacks the impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump has long claimed that any investigation into his administration was a “witch hunt.” But as polls have shown growing support for impeachment, he has now escalated his rhetoric against checks and balances.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that there was a “coup” occurring in America.

A coup d’état refers to an illegal overthrow of an existing government.

However, an impeachment proceeding is not illegal — it is written in the Constitution — and it wouldn’t overthrow the existing government as Republican Vice President Mike Pence would ascend to the presidency.

That Trump was unfamiliar with the situation provided much fodder for the commander-in-chief to be mocked online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

….People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

Their VOTE – You had 3 million less of 'em. Their Second Amendment – No one is taking away guns. We all just want common sense gun laws. Religion – You banned Muslims. Military – You took money away to build your: Border Wall – Which Mexico isn't paying for. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 1, 2019

Wait till Trump hears the one about the guy who got millions fewer votes and still became President pic.twitter.com/JwkNsUgFcZ — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 1, 2019

The president describes the constitutionally outlined process of impeachment as a “coup” because he thinks of himself as the state and disloyalty to him as treason. All the more reason to remove him from office. pic.twitter.com/SHIhCtYtZc — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 1, 2019

Impeachment would still leave the presidency in Republican hands so it’s not much of a coup. But since Trump is the state and the state is Trump, it is treason to remove him, to investigate him, even to speak harshly of him. — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 1, 2019

I, the president, have determined that WITCH HUNT is no longer working against the bad fake polls so I will therefore road test new words in real-time like COUP to see what sticks with real Americans and Jesse Waters. https://t.co/cYtF30WSt2 — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 1, 2019

Every time the President Tweets about a coup or a civil war, he is making Vladimir Putin’s wildest dreams come true. The sooner we remove him from office the better. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) October 1, 2019

What’s nutty about this “coup” stuff is that it Trump gets removed from office for being a crook … Mike Pence becomes president. There’s no Democratic takeover, no national unity government, no caretaker administration, no snap election … Mike Pence. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 2, 2019

Impeachment is a constitutional remedy, not a COUP. And the last time the People used their VOTE, they used their God-given rights as Citizens of the United States of America to elect Democrats who promised to hold this president accountable. This is unhinged and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/JMQ4KqZZjO — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 2, 2019

It’s a coup for Congress to use its constitutional powers? https://t.co/DPPzXmUUbw — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 1, 2019

Trump has in the last couple days: -Suggested Schiff should be arrested for “treason”

-Endorsed a comment suggesting his removal could cause Civil War

-Compared impeachment — a process defined in the Constitution — to a “coup.” https://t.co/nLnUgcPr5s — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 1, 2019

This is the most formal coup I’ve ever heard of. You ever hear of a coup that has due process and investigations? Isn’t it usually a smash and grab? https://t.co/cJFLlSGpN9 — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) October 1, 2019

If it was a coup, Congress wouldn't be going to the trouble of applying the legal, constitutional mechanism created by the Founders for the explicit purpose of removing a president who violates the public trust. https://t.co/UbaZPjj0EK — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 2, 2019

He’s no “victim.” He’s a corrupt con man. It’s no “coup.” It’s called the Constitution. https://t.co/UCwx7ksqAX — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 2, 2019

Trump is now claiming that he's the victim of a coup, after demanding the arrest of a U.S. congressman for treason, suggesting that the result could be a civil war, and deploying federal agencies to target his political opponents with the full force of the U.S. government. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 1, 2019

And the circle is now complete: Trump repeats the claim, which has been all over right-wing media in recent days, that he might be the victim of a "coup." https://t.co/lCBJ7oRki2 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 1, 2019

The coup happened on November 8, 2016, when you had Russia install you as President*. We're not letting you do it again in 2020. Enjoy impeachment. — Gary M. Sarli♿️ (@GMSarli) October 1, 2019

Trump doing his best to incite a violent response by his followers. Trump should be impeached and removed for this alone!!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 2, 2019

No, it is an impeachment, and it’s right there in the Constitution. Next you’ll be saying the election is a coup. This is the rule of law. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) October 2, 2019

It isn't a coup, it's the process outlined in Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution. You know, that document you swore you would uphold? — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) October 1, 2019

Call it whatever you want. You are a psychopath and your time as wannabe dictator is almost at an end, dick. — God (@thegoodgodabove) October 1, 2019

if you guessed that trump got this from fox news and family, as usual you are probably right. conservative media is steering us all down an extremely dangerous road! https://t.co/ZXHeJtIjU0 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 1, 2019

