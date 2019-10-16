Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Too much for him’: Pompeo’s senior adviser plans to deliver damning testimony on ouster of Ukraine ambassador

Published

5 mins ago

on

Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is set to deliver damning testimony to Congress about the ouster of former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

The Washington Post reports that McKinley will tell investigators on Wednesday that he resigned from the State Department because he was disgusted by its unwillingness to stick up for Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post after pressure from both President Donald Trump and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unwillingness of State Department leadership to defend Yovanovitch or interfere with an obviously partisan effort to intervene in our relationship with Ukraine for the political benefit of the president was too much for him,” explained one source who is described by the Post as being “familiar” with McKinley’s planned testimony.

The Post’s source claims that McKinley will not directly criticize Pompeo in his prepared remarks, although he will discuss his concerns about ways the State Department has become politicized under the Trump administration as a whole.

McKinley resigned last Friday, although the Post says that he had told Pompeo more than a week earlier about his plans to step down. The former State Department official has worked as an American diplomat for the past 37 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Too much for him’: Pompeo’s senior adviser plans to deliver damning testimony on ouster of Ukraine ambassador

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is set to deliver damning testimony to Congress about the ouster of former Ukrainian ambassador Marie Yovanovitch.

The Washington Post reports that McKinley will tell investigators on Wednesday that he resigned from the State Department because he was disgusted by its unwillingness to stick up for Yovanovitch, who was removed from her post after pressure from both President Donald Trump and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump aide’s lawyer calls on White House counsel to preserve Ukraine documents

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Lee Wolosky, an attorney representing President Donald Trump's former Russia adviser Fiona Hill, called on White House Counsel John Eisenberg to preserve copies of all White House records relating to the Ukraine scandal:

https://twitter.com/leewolosky/status/1184449752462757889?s=21

Wolosky was responding to a new report from The New York Times that the White House is launching an internal investigation of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he apparently tried to hold extra military aid over his head in return for helping him dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Democrats threaten Giuliani with jail for contempt — but some lawmakers say that fight is a waste of time

Published

45 mins ago

on

October 16, 2019

By

Democratic lawmakers went on the record to threaten Rudy Giuliani with jail for contempt, while gun-shy representatives hid behind their aides to express discomfort with punitive measures.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney has thumbed his nose at House Democrats, saying he would ignore a subpoena he was served for documents related to his efforts to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, reported The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image