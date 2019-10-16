‘Total humiliation of the USA’: Trump roasted for Turkey’s snub of Mike Pence

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday declared that he would not meet with American Vice President Mike Pence, who had traveled to the Turkish capital of Ankara to discuss a potential ceasefire in northern Syria.

Specifically, the Turkish leader insisted that he would only meet President Donald Trump himself to discuss any matters related to his country’s invasion of Syria.

“When Trump comes here, I’ll be talking,” Erdoğan told Sky News.

Erdoğan’s snub of the vice president drew hackles all across the internet, and Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall went so far as to describe it as a “total humiliation of the USA.”

The total humiliation of the USA here is mind boggling. https://t.co/N1I37WYXS9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 16, 2019

Check out some more reactions below.

Jaw dropping disrespect for America. Hard to believe it has come to this. Erdogan refuses to meet with Sec of State and VP. What has happened to our standing in the world? — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 16, 2019

Erdogan owns Trump. MBS owns Trump. Putin owns Trump. American needs a new kind of Independence Day. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) October 16, 2019

Remember when #Erdogan‘s thugs beat up protestors in DC? Now he’s openly snubbing the VP and Sec. of State. And these tough-talking MAGA types cower. https://t.co/lqOCjjFT20 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) October 16, 2019

Mike Pence: “I’m here for my meeting with President Erdogan.” Receptionist: “I don’t see anything on his calendar.” Pence: “Did you check ‘Pounce’. It might be under ‘Mike Pounce’.” Receptionist: “I’m sorry, Mr. Pants. I don’t see anything.” https://t.co/BGxaTvS0RQ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) October 16, 2019

I’m shocked that Erdogan isn’t doing what he told trump he would. https://t.co/CCL6rlnbrH — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 16, 2019

Perhaps Erdogan will only speak with Trump because he seems to get everything he wants when he does. https://t.co/1mKTX6X7gQ — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) October 16, 2019

Erdogan is engaged in genocide and will not stop and it’s about time we put it at Trump’s feet. https://t.co/6BsYcQ3FjM — Elizabeth C. McLaughlin (@ECMcLaughlin) October 16, 2019

Erdogan pulls a Kim https://t.co/MLSI5KJsQA — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 16, 2019

