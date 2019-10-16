Quantcast
Turkish president snubs Pence ahead of meeting: ‘When Trump comes here I’ll be talking’

Published

2 mins ago

on

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan thumbed his nose at President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence had been scheduled to meet Thursday with the Turkish president in Ankara to urge an immediate ceasefire in Syria and work toward a negotiated settlement, but Erdoğan abruptly snubbed the U.S. vice president.

Erdoğan told Sky News that his own vice president, Fuat Oktay, would instead meet with Pence.

“When Trump comes here,” Erdoğan said, “I’ll be talking.”

