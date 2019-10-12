Trump accused of ‘stunning abuse of power’ for firing Ukraine ambassador who objected to his ‘illegal’ quid pro quo scheme
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Up,” former Obama Administration official Ben Rhodes suggested that the reason President Donald Trump has failed to convince the public he did nothing wrong in the Ukraine scandal is that there is a dearth of civil servants willing to lie for him.
“What I think people need to understand is, this doesn’t happen,” said Rhodes. “This is not how it works. We heard from a career ambassador yesterday. Career foreign service officer, been in government for decades, who was fired from her job as ambassador to a very important country because she wouldn’t participate in an illegal scheme to pressure the president of that country to investigate the political opponents of the president of the United States. That doesn’t happen. That is an astonishing abuse of power and corruption of our foreign policy. Using taxpayer money, hundreds of millions of dollars in badly-needed assistance for Ukraine as leverage. Using career officials of the U.S. government whose salaries are paid by you and me, not by Donald Trump, to help Donald Trump’s political campaign. It doesn’t get clearer than that.”
“And now Trump wants to do say, everybody does it, everybody’s corrupt,” said Rhodes. “No. This has never been done. I’m not familiar of this ever being done in American history. And he can stand there and say, they’re corrupt, and they do this, and everybody does this. People just need to keep stepping back and say no, it is not common to have people like Rudy Giuliani running around interfering in the affairs of other countries and American foreign policy to help the president commit crimes.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump’s Ukraine lies are falling apart because diplomats want no part of taking the blame for him: columnist
President Donald Trump has managed to escape real accountability for wrongdoing in large part because he has surrounded himself with a circle of loyalists sympathetic to his goals.
But as David Graham wrote for The Atlantic, that strategy is failing him in the Ukraine scandal — because his actions are so outrageous that career diplomats and other civil servants are no longer willing to stay silent.
"Earlier this week, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone sent a lengthy rant to House Democrats, announcing that the administration would refuse to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump," wrote Graham. "The letter rested largely on political, rather than legal, arguments, but Cipollone also invoked executive privilege to justify preventing executive-branch employees from testifying. It looked a lot like a declaration of constitutional crisis."
Breaking Banner
Internet dissolves in laughter as panicky Trump lauds ‘legendary crime buster’ Giuliani: ‘Sounds like Rudy has tapes on you’
Donald Trump is off and running on Twitter Saturday morning, first boasting about what he is doing for farmers whose lives he has ruined with his trade war, then lauding Rucy Giuliani as a "legendary crime buster," one day after the federal government admitted the former New York mayor is the subject of a criminal investigation.
According to the president, Giuliani has now been swept up in the Deep State "witch hunt."
‘We’re at a crisis level’: State Department reeling as career diplomats are fleeing having to work for Pompeo
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," former Eurasia Deputy Assistance Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas remarked one of the biggest consequences of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weaponizing the State Department for political purposes.
"So the real big picture issue is there are seasoned diplomats leaving the State Department," Farkas told anchor Joy Reid. "This has been happening for a while and now we're at a crisis level. If you lose experience, it's hard to put it all back together again and then you have war and no diplomacy. This is not the way to run the State Department or the U.S. government."