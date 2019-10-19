Trump advertised he would be a corrupt president in the first hour after he was sworn in — here is how

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, a discussion of Donald Trump’s self-dealing by deciding to have the G7 conference led Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston to note that the media missed the president’s plan to milk his office for personal profit was on display one hour after he was sworn in.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Johnston noted Trump’s constant need for cash flow throughout his career before hearkening back to 2017 and Trump’s sparsely-attended inauguration.
ADVERTISEMENT
Discussing Republicans turning a blind eye to Trump’s many financial shenanigans since assuming office, Johnston said no one should be surprised.
“Let’s not forget that within the first hour of his presidency, Donald Trump signaled his intention to be corrupt,” the author explained. “The motorcade leaving the Capitol for the White House stopped on the street and the whole family go out and took a turn.”
“Not one member of the TV networks reported where they were doing it, which was in front of the Trump hotel that has a lease saying no officer or employee of the government may have that lease. He’s still there and people are paying tribute to him,” he continued before adding, “He is running a racket. You pay tribute to the wannabe-dictator if you want some favor from him and, boy, has he been handing out favors. We have been documenting this at DC Report.”
Watch below:
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, a discussion of Donald Trump's self-dealing by deciding to have the G7 conference led Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay Johnston to note that the media missed the president's plan to milk his office for personal profit was on display one hour after he was sworn in.
Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Johnston noted Trump's constant need for cash flow throughout his career before hearkening back to 2017 and Trump's sparsely-attended inauguration.
Discussing Republicans turning a blind eye to Trump's many financial shenanigans since assuming office, Johnston said no one should be surprised.
On Saturday, Politico reported that former members of President Donald Trump's administration see his presidency as mortally endangered and coming more unglued by the day — although they differ on whether Trump was always like this, or whether they simply have had a personal epiphany about the man they once worked for.
"It's just looking like everything is coming apart,' one former administration official told Politico. Another said it is a "pipe dream" to constrain Trump because "Everyone who has tried had eventually failed in some way."