Trump advisor Fiona Hill to testify Giuliani circumvented the NSC with shadow Ukraine policy: report

President Donald Trump’s former Senior Director for European and Russian affairs plans to testify that Rudy Giuliani circumvented the National Security Council with his shadow foreign policy, NBC News reported Thursday.

“Fiona Hill to testify to Congress that Giuliani, Sondland circumvented the NSC and normal White House process to run a shadow #Ukraine policy,” NBC reporter Josh Lederman tweeted Thursday, citing a person familiar with her planned testimony.

Her testimony “has stoked fear among people close to the president,” a former senior White House official told NBC News.

