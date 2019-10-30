Quantcast
Trump angrily insisted he was smart enough to do a crime with Ukraine: ‘I would’ve done the damn quid pro quo’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump privately complained that he was, in fact, smart enough to purposefully break the law in his phone call to Ukraine’s president.

The president was infuriated when the Wall Street Journal published an editorial last week suggesting that Trump was “too inept” to pull off a “quid-pro-quo policy ultimatum toward Ukraine” involving military aid and campaign assistance from the foreign ally, reported The Daily Beast.

“[The president] mentioned he had seen it and then he started saying things like, ‘What are they talking about, if I wanted to do quid pro quo, I would’ve done the damn quid pro quo,’ and … then defended his intelligence and then talked about how ‘perfect’ the call [with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] was,” said a source familiar with Trump’s reaction to the editorial.

Another source familiar with the president’s comments gave the website a similar account.

“He was clearly unhappy,” the first source added. “He did not like the word ‘inept.’”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘At the direction of the president’: Read Volker aide Christopher Anderson’s opening statement ahead of impeachment inquiry testimony

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Like Catherine Croft, former diplomat Christopher Anderson worked for the US envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and is scheduled to testify Wednesday before the House impeachment inquiry .

In his opening statement (in full below), Anderson says that White House senior officials blocked State Department officials from condemning Russia's November 2018 action in Ukraine.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

READ IT: New impeachment inquiry witness Catherine Croft releases opening statement

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

A State Department employee who worked for the National Security Council on Ukraine issues is scheduled to testify Wednesday before the House impeachment inquiry.

Catherine "Croft is among the witnesses called to give depositions behind closed doors in the ongoing investigation into the Trump administration's Ukraine policy and President Trump's July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy," according to NPR.

"During my time at the NSC, I received multiple calls from lobbyist Robert Livingston, who told me that Ambassador Yovanovitch should be fired. He characterized Ambassador Yovanovitch as an 'Obama holdover' and associated with George Soros," Croft notes in her opening statement. "It was not clear to me at the time—or now—at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of Ambassador Yovanovitch."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Impeachment ‘is gaining momentum and traction’ — and the White House knows it: Washington Post reporter

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 30, 2019

By

Republicans are growing increasingly alarmed about impeachment as House Democrats continue to gather testimony.

National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testified on Tuesday and reportedly offered testimony about the crimes of soliciting foreign election interference, a quid pro quo that could potentially be charged as bribery or extortion, and reportedly gave bombshell testimony about a possible cover-up of the first two crimes.

Continue Reading
 
 

