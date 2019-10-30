Trump angrily insisted he was smart enough to do a crime with Ukraine: ‘I would’ve done the damn quid pro quo’

President Donald Trump privately complained that he was, in fact, smart enough to purposefully break the law in his phone call to Ukraine’s president.

The president was infuriated when the Wall Street Journal published an editorial last week suggesting that Trump was “too inept” to pull off a “quid-pro-quo policy ultimatum toward Ukraine” involving military aid and campaign assistance from the foreign ally, reported The Daily Beast.

“[The president] mentioned he had seen it and then he started saying things like, ‘What are they talking about, if I wanted to do quid pro quo, I would’ve done the damn quid pro quo,’ and … then defended his intelligence and then talked about how ‘perfect’ the call [with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] was,” said a source familiar with Trump’s reaction to the editorial.

Another source familiar with the president’s comments gave the website a similar account.

“He was clearly unhappy,” the first source added. “He did not like the word ‘inept.’”