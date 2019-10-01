Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump approved Kushner-backed TV ad campaign tying Biden to Ukraine conspiracy theory

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is already fundraising off the impeachment battle, and using some of that money on ads tying Joe Biden to the conspiracy theory at the heart of the Ukraine scandal.

The president’s re-election campaign pushed out an ad produced over this summer begging supporters to “stop this nonsense” — meaning impeachment, officially launched just last week — and raked in $8.5 million and drew in more than 50,000 new donors in two days, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 campaign spent more than $1 million on Facebook ads in a 72-hour period last week, and sent out more than 65 million emails and 12 million text messages asking small-dollar donors to help push back on “hateful and baseless attacks” against the president.

“When you’re under attack, your supporters are more engaged and that’s the general position — that ‘We’re under siege,’ and ‘We need your help,’ and ‘This is ridiculous,’ and ‘Let’s fight back,’” said Gerrit Lansing, who heads the online donation processor WinRed. “That’s a powerful message.”

The campaign also plowed $8 million into national TV spots linking the former vice president to Ukraine and accusing Democrats of plotting to “steal” next year’s election.

Trump personally signed off on that ad buy after son-in-law Jared Kushner recommended the spots, according to an administration official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Republican National Committee has rolled out separate ad campaigns targeting House Democrats from Trump-leaning districts who have backed impeachment, but Democrats have expressed unease at fundraising or even campaigning on the possibility of removing Trump from office.

“Democrats just aren’t as motivated and excited by the specter of removing the president as they are by soundly defeating him next year, and there’s a conscious effort to avoid overly politicizing a legal process,” said veteran Democratic strategist Daniel Scarvalone. “I wouldn’t be shocked if Democrats continued to tiptoe around the issue, because there just isn’t as much upside for it as there is for Republicans.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

The real lesson of Ukraine-gate: Trump will do anything to win in 2020

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Amid the impeachment furor, don’t lose sight of the renewed importance of protecting the integrity of the 2020 election.

The difference between Richard Nixon’s abuse of power (trying to get dirt on political opponents to help with his 1972 reelection, and then covering it up) and Donald Trump’s abuse (trying to get Ukraine’s president to get dirt on a political opponent to help with his 2020 reelection, and then covering it up) isn’t just that Nixon’s involved a botched robbery at the Watergate while Trump’s involves a foreign nation.

It’s that Nixon’s abuse of power was discovered during his second term, after he was reelected. He was still a dangerous crook, but by that time he had no reason to inflict still more damage on American democracy.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s latest Ukraine whistleblower conspiracy theory demolished by WaPo fact-checker

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is faced with a mounting scandal of epic proportions, regarding his apparent attempts to extort the government of Ukraine into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden — and his administration's efforts to obstruct a whistleblower from warning Congress.

But Trump has a new conspiracy theory to paint himself as a victim of a rogue intelligence community. The president insists the "fake whistleblower report" violated federal rules — but someone changed those rules at the last minute to allow the complaint against him to go through.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1178651638313226240

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The Midwest’s economy is ‘faltering’ — just over a year before Trump faces re-election: Wall Street Journal

Published

52 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

While impeachment is the most immediate danger facing President Donald Trump, the state of the economy is also looking increasingly worrisome.

The Wall Street Journal reports that President Donald Trump's trade war is still hammering the economy in the Midwestern United States, as both agricultural and manufacturing industries are feeling the pinch from tariffs imposed as retaliatory measures by China.

"Regional economic indicators suggest that the financial health of the Midwest is waning," reports the Journal. "One heartbeat of the Midwestern economy, farming, has been under serious pressure throughout the spring and summer. Agricultural exports to China have plummeted over the past two years, particularly soybeans."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image