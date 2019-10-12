Trump articulates his foreign policy: ‘They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!’

President Donald Trump defended his decision to abandon America’s Kurdish allies during a Saturday evening phone-interview with Fox News.

“Maybe they will get somebody else to go in and fight with them, if they do, that would be okay with me,” Trump said.

“They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!” Trump declared.

The commander-in-chief went on to deny giving Turkey the green light for ethnic cleansing and bash America’s NATO allies.

