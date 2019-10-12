Trump articulates his foreign policy: ‘They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!’
Published 11 mins ago
on
Published11 mins ago
on
President Donald Trump defended his decision to abandon America’s Kurdish allies during a Saturday evening phone-interview with Fox News.
“Maybe they will get somebody else to go in and fight with them, if they do, that would be okay with me,” Trump said.
“They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!” Trump declared.
The commander-in-chief went on to deny giving Turkey the green light for ethnic cleansing and bash America’s NATO allies.
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Trump articulates his foreign policy: ‘They say I’m a disrupter — let me disrupt!’
Published11 mins ago
onOctober 12, 2019
President Donald Trump defended his decision to abandon America's Kurdish allies during a Saturday evening phone-interview with Fox News.
"Maybe they will get somebody else to go in and fight with them, if they do, that would be okay with me," Trump said.
"They say I'm a disrupter -- let me disrupt!" Trump declared.
The commander-in-chief went on to deny giving Turkey the green light for ethnic cleansing and bash America's NATO allies.
Watch:
Breaking Banner
‘I stand behind Rudy’: Trump defends Giuliani on Fox News — despite report of SDNY investigation
Published44 mins ago
onOctober 12, 2019
President Donald Trump defended Rudy Giuliani during a Saturday evening appearance on Fox News.
Trump phoned in an interview with Jeanine Pirro after a day at one of his golf courses and a speech to a designated hate group.
The host asked Trump about the reports that Giuliani is under investigation by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York -- the same office he once led.
Breaking Banner
Ambassador won’t vouch for Trump on quid pro quo during testimony to Congress: Washington Post
Published1 hour ago
onOctober 12, 2019
One of the Trump administration officials who participated in the bombshell text messages about the White House withholding foreign aid to Ukraine unless the country dug up election dirt on Joe Biden's family will testify that the president gave him talking points to repeat, while refusing to vouch for the veracity of those claims, The Washington Post reported Saturday night.