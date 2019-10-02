Trump asked Boris Johnson for help discrediting Mueller probe – one day after infamous Ukraine call
Just two days after Boris Johnson became prime minister, President Donald Trump personally urged the UK leader to help him in his quest to discredit the Mueller probe, The Times of London reports.
That call was just one day after Trump made his now-infamous extortion call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Trump has also called the prime minister of Australia for assistance in discrediting the FBI’s and CIA’s investigations into his actions and ties to Russia.
Some responses via Twitter:
Explosive story in the Times that bizarrely isn’t even on its frontpage: Trump reportedly asked Boris Johnson for help to discredit the Mueller inquiry. https://t.co/BRcZbAmFSR
— Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) October 2, 2019
This is unreal
July 24: Mueller testifies to evidence of Trump’s obstruction and receptiveness to foreign election help.
July 25: Trump calls Zelensky and tries to extort a probe into Biden and Mueller probe.
July 26: Trump calls Johnson and asks for help discrediting Mueller. https://t.co/9c6XjIw1tz
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 2, 2019
Boris Johnson too!!
Trump contacted so many countries to build a case to protect Putin and humiliate our intel and law enforcement agencies https://t.co/iikJjauaUL
— Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) October 2, 2019
Trump asked Boris Johnson for help discrediting Mueller probe – one day after infamous Ukraine call
Just two days after Boris Johnson became prime minister, President Donald Trump personally urged the UK leader to help him in his quest to discredit the Mueller probe, The Times of London reports.
That call was just one day after Trump made his now-infamous extortion call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Trump has also called the prime minister of Australia for assistance in discrediting the FBI's and CIA's investigations into his actions and ties to Russia.
CNN
‘A crazy inversion of the facts’: CNN panel demolishes Pompeo’s new attempt to obstruct Congress
New Yorker writer Susan Glasser tore apart Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his latest gambit to obstruct the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
During a discussion of Pompeo attacking congressional Democrats for supposedly "bullying" State Department staff members into testifying on Capitol Hill, Glasser noted that Pompeo is the one who has a real reputation for bullying career professionals in government agencies.
"That statement from Mike Pompeo was such an extraordinary inversion of where the facts seem to be," she said. "To accuse Congress of intimidating and bullying the State Department employees and portraying himself as the protector of this agency that has been battered by repeated budget cuts that Mike Pompeo has gone along with... it really was just a crazy inversion of the facts, which seems to be part of the tactics of how this administration deals with most allegations."
The Beatles’ revolutionary use of recording technology in ‘Abbey Road’
With its cheery singles, theatrical medley and iconic cover, The Beatles’ 11th studio album, “Abbey Road,” holds a special place in the hearts of the band’s fans.
But as the album celebrates its 50th anniversary, few may realize just how groundbreaking its tracks were for the band.
In my forthcoming book, “Recording Analysis: How the Record Shapes the Song,” I show how the recording process can enhance the artistry of songs, and “Abbey Road” is one of the albums I highlight.