Trump asked Boris Johnson for help discrediting Mueller probe – one day after infamous Ukraine call

Just two days after Boris Johnson became prime minister, President Donald Trump personally urged the UK leader to help him in his quest to discredit the Mueller probe, The Times of London reports.

That call was just one day after Trump made his now-infamous extortion call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has also called the prime minister of Australia for assistance in discrediting the FBI’s and CIA’s investigations into his actions and ties to Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some responses via Twitter:

Explosive story in the Times that bizarrely isn’t even on its frontpage: Trump reportedly asked Boris Johnson for help to discredit the Mueller inquiry. https://t.co/BRcZbAmFSR — Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) October 2, 2019

This is unreal July 24: Mueller testifies to evidence of Trump’s obstruction and receptiveness to foreign election help. July 25: Trump calls Zelensky and tries to extort a probe into Biden and Mueller probe. July 26: Trump calls Johnson and asks for help discrediting Mueller. https://t.co/9c6XjIw1tz — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) October 2, 2019

Boris Johnson too!!

Trump contacted so many countries to build a case to protect Putin and humiliate our intel and law enforcement agencies https://t.co/iikJjauaUL — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) October 2, 2019