Trump asked Boris Johnson for help discrediting Mueller probe – one day after infamous Ukraine call

Published

6 mins ago

on

Just two days after Boris Johnson became prime minister, President Donald Trump personally urged the UK leader to help him in his quest to discredit the Mueller probe, The Times of London reports.

That call was just one day after Trump made his now-infamous extortion call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has also called the prime minister of Australia for assistance in discrediting the FBI’s and CIA’s investigations into his actions and ties to Russia.

Some responses via Twitter:

‘A crazy inversion of the facts’: CNN panel demolishes Pompeo’s new attempt to obstruct Congress

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

New Yorker writer Susan Glasser tore apart Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his latest gambit to obstruct the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

During a discussion of Pompeo attacking congressional Democrats for supposedly "bullying" State Department staff members into testifying on Capitol Hill, Glasser noted that Pompeo is the one who has a real reputation for bullying career professionals in government agencies.

"That statement from Mike Pompeo was such an extraordinary inversion of where the facts seem to be," she said. "To accuse Congress of intimidating and bullying the State Department employees and portraying himself as the protector of this agency that has been battered by repeated budget cuts that Mike Pompeo has gone along with... it really was just a crazy inversion of the facts, which seems to be part of the tactics of how this administration deals with most allegations."

The Beatles’ revolutionary use of recording technology in ‘Abbey Road’

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

With its cheery singles, theatrical medley and iconic cover, The Beatles’ 11th studio album, “Abbey Road,” holds a special place in the hearts of the band’s fans.

But as the album celebrates its 50th anniversary, few may realize just how groundbreaking its tracks were for the band.

In my forthcoming book, “Recording Analysis: How the Record Shapes the Song,” I show how the recording process can enhance the artistry of songs, and “Abbey Road” is one of the albums I highlight.

