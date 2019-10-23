Trump bizarrely tells supporters he’s going to build a border wall in Colorado

On Wednesday, at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, President Donald Trump once again touted his as-yet-nonexistent border wall. And he strangely claimed that it was getting built in Colorado — a state that is nowhere near the Mexican border.

“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on our border. And they didn’t have it,” said Trump. “And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works — you can’t get over, you can’t get under. And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana’s incredible.”

Here's Trump's full quote about how he's building a wall in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/nPR3sLsfTu — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2019

Watch Trump’s full speech below: