Trump brutally mocked for crying about Fox News poll showing majority support for impeachment: ‘Congratulations! You finally cracked 50 percent!’

President Donald Trump raged against Fox News after one of its polls showed majority support for impeachment, and he was swiftly buried in mockery.

The poll showed a record-high 51 percent support Trump’s impeachment and removal, compared to 40 percent who oppose impeachment, and Trump singled out the pollster and some of the conservative network’s on-air talent.

…Court Justice & I turned him down (he’s been terrible ever since), Shep Smith, @donnabrazile (who gave Crooked Hillary the debate questions & got fired from @CNN), & others, @FoxNews doesn’t deliver for US anymore. It is so different than it used to be. Oh well, I’m President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2019

The president’s complaints were ridiculed by other Twitter users.

Congratulations!! You finally cracked 50% in a poll. “Just over half of voters want President Trump impeached and removed from office, according to a Fox News Poll released Wednesday.” — Dan Micovic (@danmicovic) October 10, 2019

Bad sign: When the dictator’s propaganda network isn’t even biased enough for him. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 10, 2019

In which Donald Trump turns on @FoxNews and the President of the United States publicly writes “they suck.” Just after inviting Turkey to slaughter our allies who were holding our enemies on our behalf. Tide turning? — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) October 10, 2019

ha ha ha ha ha ha pass the popcorn while Dear Leader froths at the mouth because his state-run propaganda channel is turning on him — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 10, 2019

GREAT MOMENTS IN POTUS WISDOM Lincoln: “A house divided against itself cannot stand” FDR: “Only thing we have to fear is fear itself” JFK: “Ask not what your country can do for you…” Trump: “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.” — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) October 10, 2019

You need to stop watching TV. Stop caring about polls. Stop being such an insane narcissist. You were elected to lead. Not to watch TV. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 10, 2019

Dude at this point.. Not even your pals at fox can save you. Your actions are clear and can’t be hidden any longer.. — Alex B. (@logisticsxpert) October 10, 2019

So, let’s get this straight. Fox News is credible when they agree with you. But not credible, when their reporting (or in this case, polls) are not lockstep with you. Such an argument doesn’t make YOU look very credible. Mr. President. — Jean L.P. Jaurès (@larsp2740) October 10, 2019

The worst thing in the world that could happen to a narcissistic fraud is to be exposed. It’s happening to Donald Trump. Buckle up America. — QUIT FACEBOOK (@SkeptiCatz) October 10, 2019

Um, no. Nice try, though. Fox News polls are conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research (Democrat) and Shaw & Company Research (Republican). Polling might be the only “fair and balanced” thing that Fox News actually does. pic.twitter.com/Tl494bVOF3 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 10, 2019