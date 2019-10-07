Quantcast
Trump brutally mocked for whining about tax return ruling: ‘Everything is crumbling around you’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump suffered a courtroom loss when a judge ruled that an accounting firm must turn over eight years of tax returns as part of a campaign finance investigation.

Trump reacted on Twitter by complaining that “radical left Democrats” were pushing New York prosecutors to investigate his dealings, and he griped that no other president had been treated so unfairly.

“The Radical Left Democrats have failed on all fronts, so now they are pushing local New York City and State Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump,” he tweeted. “A thing like this has never happened to any President before. Not even close!”

Other social media users doused the president in mockery.

