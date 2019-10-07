Trump brutally mocked for whining about tax return ruling: ‘Everything is crumbling around you’

President Donald Trump suffered a courtroom loss when a judge ruled that an accounting firm must turn over eight years of tax returns as part of a campaign finance investigation.

Trump reacted on Twitter by complaining that “radical left Democrats” were pushing New York prosecutors to investigate his dealings, and he griped that no other president had been treated so unfairly.

“The Radical Left Democrats have failed on all fronts, so now they are pushing local New York City and State Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump,” he tweeted. “A thing like this has never happened to any President before. Not even close!”

The Radical Left Democrats have failed on all fronts, so now they are pushing local New York City and State Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump. A thing like this has never happened to any President before. Not even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Other social media users doused the president in mockery.

Yes, because they released their tax returns. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 7, 2019

that’s because you’re not a real president — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) October 7, 2019

Men are too emotional to be president of the United States of America. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) October 7, 2019

Oh, poor, poor sweetie. Everything is crumbling around you. It never stops. You must find this all so very taxes. pic.twitter.com/jdwDVyD0nh — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 7, 2019

you should maybe try doing less crimes — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) October 7, 2019

Lincoln and Kennedy were literally assassinated but you keep crying because you are a racist fucking criminal and deserved to be impeached. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 7, 2019

A second #Whistleblower has come forward, and now you’re ordered by a judge to turn over your tax returns. The walls are closing in. Tick tock. — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) October 7, 2019

These tweets are starting to become like bad re-runs of a low ratings reality show. I think we’re all fed up with the scandals and ready for an actual leader that doesn’t tweet the same crap every day. — Joshua T. Glassburn-Ruby (@JTinIndiana) October 7, 2019

Please stop whining. — Laurie (@TherapyDogsRock) October 7, 2019

Trump’s tax returns will probably show –

A. He isn’t a billionaire B. He’s avoided tax for decades C. He’s eyeballs deep in debt D. He’s been laundering Russian mob money Or any combination of the above. — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) October 7, 2019

EVERY other President since Nixon has turned over their tax returns. pic.twitter.com/pdyq06R6gT — El Lobo (@__El_Lobo__) October 7, 2019