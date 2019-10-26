Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump buried by internet for boasting he’s ‘not concerned with impeachment’: ‘It’s literally all you talk about’

Published

1 min ago

on

As part of Donald Trump’s manic Saturday tweetstorm — that included attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for spending too much time on impeachment — the president claimed he is not concerned about being impeached, calling the whole process a “scam.”

Attacking the Washington Post over reports of turmoil in the White House, Trump tweeted, “The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues!”

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

With Trump mentioning impeachment at every MAGA rally, in every TV appearance and constantly on Twitter — including just hours before — no one was buying his blasé attitude about the House impeachment inquiry — and they were quick to tell him on Twitter.

See below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump buried by internet for boasting he’s ‘not concerned with impeachment’: ‘It’s literally all you talk about’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

As part of Donald Trump's manic Saturday tweetstorm -- that included attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for spending too much time on impeachment -- the president claimed he is not concerned about being impeached, calling the whole process a "scam."

Attacking the Washington Post over reports of turmoil in the White House, Trump tweeted, "The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The White House is keeping Kellyanne Conway out of sight to avoid another Mick Mulvaney-like debacle

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

According to a report in Politico, presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway is being kept off the airwaves and made unavailable to reporters over fears of a screw-up talking about impeachment in the wake of acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's floundering attempts to defend Donald Trump.

Despite Conway getting a minor scuffle with a Washington Examiner reporters over her relationship with her outspoken husband, conservative lawyer George Conway, the equally-outspoken Kellyanne has rarely been seen since the Democratic-led House began impeachment hearings on the President.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump has entered the ‘danger zone’ with Syria and is now struggling to keep support from a key voting bloc: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 26, 2019

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hardly ever agrees with anything that far-right Christian fundamentalist Pat Robertson has to say, but there is one thing they agree on: President Donald Trump made a major foreign policy blunder when he withdrew U.S. forces from northeastern Syria and abandoned the United States’ Kurdish allies. Robertson has been highly critical of the decision, along with Franklin Graham, the Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins and other Christian right theocrats who are usually among Trump’s staunch defenders. And journalist Gabby Orr, in a October 24 article for Politico, explains that Trump is trying to smooth things over with the Christian right and not lose their support.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until October 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US COVER IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image