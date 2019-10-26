Trump buried by internet for boasting he’s ‘not concerned with impeachment’: ‘It’s literally all you talk about’

As part of Donald Trump’s manic Saturday tweetstorm — that included attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for spending too much time on impeachment — the president claimed he is not concerned about being impeached, calling the whole process a “scam.”

Attacking the Washington Post over reports of turmoil in the White House, Trump tweeted, “The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues!”

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

With Trump mentioning impeachment at every MAGA rally, in every TV appearance and constantly on Twitter — including just hours before — no one was buying his blasé attitude about the House impeachment inquiry — and they were quick to tell him on Twitter.

See below:

The Fake Washington Post keeps doing phony stories, with zero sources, that I am concerned with the Impeachment scam. I am not because I did nothing wrong. It is the other side, including Schiff and his made up story, that are concerned. Witch Hunt continues! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Sir thank you we know you are not concerned about the phony impeachment inquiry. Not mad at all. You are laughing, actually! Thank you for the historic low African-American unemployment! — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 26, 2019

Yes, when you tweeted yesterday that you are thinking about suing Adam Schiff yesterday for "fraud", that was totally you not being concerned. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

I also tweet nonstop about things I am unconcerned with. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You tweeted frantically 10 times today already and it's not even noon EST yet. Not concerned at all. — Comfortably Glum (@YGalanter) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's see, your taxes are coming, the grand jury info is being released and Rudy's on tape asking for a bribe. BAD week for you bro. 😂😂😂😂 — CaBiBi🌊🇺🇸🌊🇮🇹 (@mingia66) October 26, 2019

The fact that you are tweeting denials of something is always a sign that it is true. You are definitely scared. But keep tweeting. — DLS (@Brooklyn9_1_1) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

You are a model of tranquility, and it is actually Schiff who's been having daily public meltdowns and incontinent panic attacks. Very true. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 26, 2019

It’s literally ALL you TALK or TWEET about!! You are VERY worried — BeautifulRebels (@beautifulreb) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Trump demonstrated how unconcerned he was over impeachment by tweeting about his innocence less than a dozen times before noon. Cool as a cucumber, that one is. — pwthm11 (@pwtham11) October 26, 2019

Absolutely! Just look at Schiff’s crazy Twitter feed all morn….oh, wait… — michael erickson (@koopa32) October 26, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Hello darkness, my old friend… — Jaleesa Johnson (@tweetjaleesa) October 26, 2019

We'll see what Bolton says about that. — Danny Nacinovich (@DannyNacinovich) October 26, 2019