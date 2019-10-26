Quantcast
Trump launches all-out assault on Nancy Pelosi over impeachment in Twitter meltdown

1 min ago

President Donald Trump was off and running on Saturday morning attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for allowing impeachment hearings when he feels she should be tending to her district.

Trump combined his attack on the Democrat by smearing the city of San Francisco as “bad and dangerous.”

According to the president, “I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is Impeachment … We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around!”

You can see the tweets below:

close-image