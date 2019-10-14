Trump campaign manager calls impeachment ‘a seditious conspiracy’ against ‘the people’s president’ in bonkers tweet

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale on Monday posted a completely bonkers tweet that falsely accused House Democrats of leading a “seditious conspiracy” to overthrow President Donald Trump.

“Democrats have crossed over the line of partisan politics and have undertaken a seditious conspiracy to overthrow the people’s president,” Parscale wrote. “Nancy Pelosi should step down for betraying her oath of office and attempting to overthrow our great Republic.”

In fact, impeachment is outlined in the United States Constitution as the sole process by which Congress can hold the president accountable for misdeeds. It gives the legislative branch a wide latitude to determine what constitutes an impeachable offense, as it lists potential impeachable offenses as “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Parscale’s tweet also comes less than a day after reports emerged that a pro-Trump political action committee showed a video that depicted the president murdering his critics and political opponents in a church.