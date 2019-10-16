Quantcast
Trump delivers crazed tweet against ‘illegal and absurd impeachment’: ‘Pelosi and Schiff should be impeached for fraud!’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump claimed Democrats are trying to impeach him because they can’t beat him in an election.

Trump, who won the first political campaign he’d ever run but now finds himself trailing several Democratic candidates in early polling, said he didn’t see anyone onstage at Wednesday’s debate who could beat him in 2020.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States,” Trump tweeted. “Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!”

Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his efforts to pressure Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, who’s been the frontrunner through much of the primary, and he complained that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) should be impeached instead.

