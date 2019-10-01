Trump fears John Bolton ‘is the mastermind’ behind the explosive whistleblower claim: conservative website

Conservative website The American Spectator has published a new article speculating that former national security adviser John Bolton could be the man who organized the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump.
One source described as a “veteran political consultant” tells the Spectator that “Trump is afraid Bolton is the mastermind behind all the damaging leaks on his secret dealings with the Ukrainians.”
The source also speculates that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has taken the lead in trying to expose the White House officials who gave information to the whistleblower because he believes it will give him the leverage to push the president to launch a military strike against Iran.
Bolton was fired by Trump via a tweet last month, and he hasn’t been shy about slamming the president’s foreign policy, which he views as too deferential toward dictators such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
No concrete evidence has so far emerged pointing to Bolton being behind the whistleblower complaint, even though the story exploded onto the national scene very shortly after the former national security adviser’s departure.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.