Trump fears John Bolton ‘is the mastermind’ behind the explosive whistleblower claim: conservative website

Conservative website The American Spectator has published a new article speculating that former national security adviser John Bolton could be the man who organized the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump.

One source described as a “veteran political consultant” tells the Spectator that “Trump is afraid Bolton is the mastermind behind all the damaging leaks on his secret dealings with the Ukrainians.”

The source also speculates that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has taken the lead in trying to expose the White House officials who gave information to the whistleblower because he believes it will give him the leverage to push the president to launch a military strike against Iran.

Bolton was fired by Trump via a tweet last month, and he hasn’t been shy about slamming the president’s foreign policy, which he views as too deferential toward dictators such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

No concrete evidence has so far emerged pointing to Bolton being behind the whistleblower complaint, even though the story exploded onto the national scene very shortly after the former national security adviser’s departure.