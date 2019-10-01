Quantcast
Trump fears John Bolton ‘is the mastermind’ behind the explosive whistleblower claim: conservative website

Published

8 mins ago

on

Conservative website The American Spectator has published a new article speculating that former national security adviser John Bolton could be the man who organized the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint against President Donald Trump.

One source described as a “veteran political consultant” tells the Spectator that “Trump is afraid Bolton is the mastermind behind all the damaging leaks on his secret dealings with the Ukrainians.”

The source also speculates that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has taken the lead in trying to expose the White House officials who gave information to the whistleblower because he believes it will give him the leverage to push the president to launch a military strike against Iran.

Bolton was fired by Trump via a tweet last month, and he hasn’t been shy about slamming the president’s foreign policy, which he views as too deferential toward dictators such as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

No concrete evidence has so far emerged pointing to Bolton being behind the whistleblower complaint, even though the story exploded onto the national scene very shortly after the former national security adviser’s departure.


GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley: Trump whistleblower ‘ought to be heard out and protected’

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has called on the government to protect and "hear out" a whistleblower who alleged that President Donald Trump tried to get foreign governments to interfere in U.S. politics.

"This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected," Grassley insisted in a statement released on Tuesday.

"We should always work to respect whistleblower's requests for confidentiality," he continued. "No one should be making judgements or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts."

Fox News fans revolt after Brit Hume smacks Trump’s China congratulations: ‘Get over yourself — it’s 4D chess!’

Published

44 mins ago

on

October 1, 2019

By

Fox News fans revolted after senior analyst Brit Hume smacked President Donald Trump for celebrating China's anniversary.

The president congratulated the People's Republic of China on the 70th anniversary of its founding, which prompted widespread criticism -- including a statement of disapproval from Hume.

This is gross. Celebrating a brutal dictatorship on its survival. https://t.co/AlXd2gZiow

— Brit Hume (@brithume) October 1, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 