Trump gets stumped after reporter asks if he cares about corruption that is unrelated to his political rivals
President Donald Trump on Friday was asked if he had ever asked foreign countries to investigate corruption that was not related to his political rivals.
“Have you asked foreign leaders for any corruption investigations that don’t involve your political opponent?” a reporter asked the president on the White House lawn.
“You know, we would have to look,” Trump responded.
“What I ask for and what I always will ask for is anything having to do with corruption with respect to our country,” he continued. “If a foreign country can help us with respect to corruption and corruption probe, and — I don’t care if it’s Biden or anybody else. If they can help us.”
“If Biden is corrupt, if his son is corrupt — when his son takes out billions of dollars and he has no experience. He just got fired from the Navy. When they do that, that’s no good. So — just to finish your question. Anything having to do with corruption, I actually feel I have an obligation to do that.”
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Friday slammed reporters for taking President Donald Trump seriously when he called on China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
When asked about the president's latest anti-Biden tirade on Thursday, Rubio claimed that people should relax because the president was likely trolling the media.
"I don't know if that's a real request of him just needling the press, knowing that you guys were going to get outraged by it," Rubio said. "He's pretty good at getting everyone fired up, he's been doing it for a while."
A reporter then noted that Rubio has been one of China's staunchest critics over its human rights abuses and again asked if he was comfortable with the president asking that government to probe his political foes.
In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Friday, political commentator and former speech writer for George W. Bush, David Frum, recalled how then-Vice President Gerald Ford's "intact reputation" in the wake of Richard Nixon's resignation after Watergate "enabled Congress and the country to turn the page definitively in August 1974." According to Frum, the current Vice President of the United States isn't living up to that standard. In fact, Trump is determined to "implicate as many members of his administration as possible in his scandal," with Mike Pence "heading the list."
According to a new report from the New York Times, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani dismissed out of hand an offer from the government of Ukraine attacking corruption while he was making overtures for harmful information on former Vice President Joe Biden.
The report states that former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker addressed efforts made by the attorney representing President Donald Trump, adding that he interfered with negotiations as Ukraine officials were seeking the release of U.S. foreign aid.