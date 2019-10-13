Quantcast
Trump goes after Fox News’ Chris Wallace after Shep Smith departure

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump appears to be waging his own war against Fox News hosts that report the factual news and not opinions.

Friday, longtime Fox newsman Shep Smith was officially released from his contract, at his request and fellow Fox staffers are warning it’s only the beginning. But now, it seems the president is seeing his sights on ridding the network of anyone who doesn’t parrot his policies, politics, talking points or dares to fact-check him.

“Somebody please explain to Chris Wallace of Fox, who will never be his father (and my friend), Mike Wallace, that the Phone Conversation I had with the President of Ukraine was a congenial & good one. It was only Schiff’s made up version of that conversation that was bad!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

It isn’t the first Time Trump has gone after the younger Wallace. In a 2015 debate where Trump attacked former Fox News host Megyn Kelly for “blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump also attacked Chris Wallace for not being as great as his father.

“The great Mike Wallace was a friend of mine,” Trump said. “He was a tough cookie and he was great. And the son is only a tiny action of Mike, believe me.” If Trump’s comment ever stung him, Wallace is over it. “One of us has daddy issues, and it isn’t me,” he says.

As a fact-check, Mike Wallace was not a “friend” of Trump’s, he was a journalist who interviewed Trump.

