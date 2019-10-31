Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump has a plan to destroy every impeachment witness against him: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

According to a report at the Daily Beast, President Donald Trump has a two-pronged strategy to undermine every witness who could provide damaging information against as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry against him – and it is already in play.

In a nutshell, the White House and TRump’s most avid backers in Congress will claim that anyone who did not directly witness Trump committing any crimes will be dismissed as repeating “hearsay” and those who did witness it will be banned from testifying using executive privilege.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Beast reports, “Donald Trump asserts that testimony by witnesses who learned about his scheme to shake down Ukraine from other presidential advisers should be disregarded as ‘hearsay.’ Trump also asserts that John Bolton and other White House officials who were in the room with him are constitutionally ‘immune’ from congressional subpoenas. ”

Faced with a flood of subpoenas that are likely to increase as the impeachment inquiry goes forward, the White House is girding for a fight for the president’s survival.

The White House’s “claim that will be tested in court Thursday afternoon, when a federal court holds a hearing on Deputy National Security Adviser Charles Kupperman’s lawsuit seeking a ruling on whether he must comply with a congressional subpoena following “the assertion of immunity from congressional process made by the President.” Charles Cooper, Kupperman’s lawyer, is a former Reagan administration official who also represents John Bolton. Also on Thursday, an argument will be held in a separate proceeding brought by Congress to compel former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s testimony in the face of an earlier White House claim of immunity,” the Beast reports.

“By Trump’s through-the-looking-glass logic, witnesses who work outside the White House should be disregarded, while witnesses who were in the room for Trump’s alleged abuses of power first-hand may not be heard,” David Lurie reports. “Trump’s claim of ‘constitutional immunity’ goes well beyond an assertion of executive privilege, which is qualified, meaning that it can be overcome by a showing of sufficient need. The Supreme Court has ruled that otherwise potentially privileged presidential communications must be disclosed in law enforcement proceedings if they contain potential evidence of a crime. Congress likewise has a strong argument that a presidential executive privilege claim must give way during its impeachment inquiry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, Trump’s White House is attempting a Hail Mary in court with the hope of derailing the whole process.

“If the Supreme Court upholds Trump’s immunity argument against permitting the testimony of close presidential advisers and sufficient numbers of senators accept Graham’s argument for disregarding the so-called ‘hearsay’ testimony of Taylor and others, then Trump could deny critical evidence from Congress, thereby effectively rendering himself immune from impeachment and removal. At the very least, ongoing litigation might allow Trump to play for time,” the report explains, adding “It has long been understood that the immunity doctrine applies only to ‘close’ presidential advisers, defined as the most senior officials who assist the president on a daily basis and therefore constitute his alter egos. For this reason, some lower level, but still relatively senior officials, such as former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill and Ukraine expert Alexander Vindman, have complied with congressional subpoenas for their testimony.”

You can read more here (subscription required).

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has a plan to destroy every impeachment witness against him: report

Published

1 min ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

According to a report at the Daily Beast, President Donald Trump has a two-pronged strategy to undermine every witness who could provide damaging information against as part of the House's impeachment inquiry against him - and it is already in play.

In a nutshell, the White House and TRump's most avid backers in Congress will claim that anyone who did not directly witness Trump committing any crimes will be dismissed as repeating "hearsay" and those who did witness it will be banned from testifying using executive privilege.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: House holds historic vote on impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

Thursday morning, at the direction of House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a vote will be taken on going for with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, "The vote is on a resolution that would set rules for the public phase of an impeachment inquiry that has so far been conducted exclusively behind closed doors. It would authorize the House Intelligence Committee — the panel that has been leading the investigation and conducting private depositions — to convene public hearings and produce a report that will guide the Judiciary Committee as it considers whether to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump wants to use a loophole to install another one of his cronies in the cabinet — and even Republicans say it’s illegal

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 31, 2019

By

The Trump administration wants to use an obscure loophole to install far-right immigration hawk Ken Cuccinelli as acting head of the Department of Homeland Security. But in a rare rejection of the president, even Republican lawmakers decried the plot as illegal on Wednesday.

Trump has been eyeing Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, to take over DHS for weeks, but White House lawyers determined that it would be illegal to appoint him because he is ineligible under the Vacancies Act. Federal law states that acting department heads must either serve 90 days as a “first assistant” to the previous Senate-confirmed secretary or be confirmed to another position, making Cuccinelli, who was appointed as acting head of USCIS following the ouster of Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, ineligible.

Continue Reading
 
 

FINAL DAY!

As a special thank you for whitelisting, from now until Oct. 31st, we're offering a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
HELP US TRACK IMPEACHMENT!
close-link
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image