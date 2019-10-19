Trump ‘has done nothing wrong’: Lindsey Graham does not think ethnic cleansing is an impeachable offense

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) slammed President Donald Trump for allowing Turkey’s ethnic cleansing of the Kurds in Syria, but then defended the president against impeachment during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.

Graham told Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro that he worried that 15,000 ISIS fighters could escape, allowing the terrorist caliphate to reconstitute.

The South Carolina Republican declared that America “will not tolerate” ethnic cleansing.

But then he was asked about impeachment.

“Impeachment is a bunch of bull,” Graham declared. “It is BS.”

“The president has done nothing wrong,” Graham argued.

Watch: