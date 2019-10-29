Trump has ‘jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety’ with his desire for ‘revenge’: Chair Adam Schiff

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee ripped President Donald Trump for endangering the physical safety of the White House whistleblower with his efforts to “exact political revenge.”

CNN’s Anderson Cooper interrupted a conversation with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to go live to Schiff’s comments following 10-hours of testimony by National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman.

“The president would love to punish the whistleblower,” Schiff said.

The president’s comments and actions have jeopardized the whistleblower’s safety. The president’s allies would like nothing better than to help the president out this whistleblower,” he continued. “Our committee will not be a part of that.”

“We will not stand for that and I would hope that more of my GOP colleagues throughout the Congress — on both sides of the capitol — would express their support for whistleblowers who have the courage to come forward and expose wrongdoing. They have the right to remain anonymous,” he noted. “They certainly should not be subject to these kinds of vicious attacks and other words and actions that threaten their safety for doing their patriotic duty.”

