Trump has no strategy — ‘he has a festering vat of resentment in his heart that gurgles out’: Charlie Pierce
Esquire columnist Charlie Pierce appeared on MSNBC Tuesday to talk about his recent column destroying Republicans for refusing to stand up to President Donald Trump. He ultimately ended up talking about the president’s public rants that end up taking himself down.
“Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani carrying on about conspiracy theories, going on TV, showing his phone, pointing to texts, now claiming attorney/client privilege between him and the president,” MSNBC host Ali Velshi said. “Weird, he is going on there, showing you what he wants to show you. You want to ask a question about something important, he says, ‘no.'”
“And at the same time, you have the president standing in his driveway, admitting to what he’s done,” Pierce said. “There’s evidence for the prosecution sitting in your B-roll vault now. You could put it on TV anytime you want.”
Velshi wondered what the president’s strategy is, when he not only admits to what he’s done, he goes on to ask another country to do the same.
“China has apparently said we’re not going to do that, but the point is he asks everybody to do it out in the open, and it has the effect of normalizing the weirdness of it,” said Velshi.
Pierce said he wasn’t sure if it normalizes it when reporters like him and MSNBC could do their jobs to ensure it isn’t normalized.
“This was a freak press conference,” he said of Trump’s statements. “It was like nothing I think I’ve ever seen. The president admitting to having committed an offense against the law, let alone on abuse of his office. Then proceeding to do it again with a different country and a different appeal, then to have his in Congress saying he was kidding. He wasn’t kidding, he ran his mouth. That’s what he does.”
He said that this is another example of how the U.S. ended up leaving northern Syria and bailing on defending the Kurds. According to NBC News reports, Trump was trying to get off the phone with an angry Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
“The fact that he has a strategy, talk about normalizing something, the idea he thinks that far ahead for strategy is normalizing his presidency. He doesn’t. He has a festering vat of resentment in his heart that burbles out,” Pierce closed.
Watch the comments below:
Breaking Banner
Trump lawyers send letter to Congress saying they ‘won’t cooperate’ in ‘illegitimate’ impeachment inquiry
President Donald Trump's lawyers are expected to release a letter to Congress that tells them that the president and the White House will not cooperate with their impeachment inquiry.
The lawyers say in the letter that the House proceedings amount to an illegitimate investigation that is trying to overturn the 2016 election.
"The lengthy letter all but dares House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold a formal vote opening an impeachment inquiry into Trump, a step she has so far resisted. The letter claims Trump's due process rights have been circumvented without a vote and that Trump has no choice but to not cooperate," said CNN.
Breaking Banner
‘They must be scared’: Obama lawyer says it is ‘huge’ Trump won’t let Ambassador Sondland testify
The White House "must be scared" to prevent Ambassador Gordon Sondland from testifying before Congress, a top former attorney in the Obama administration concluded on MSNBC.
"Deadline: White House" anchor Nicolle Wallace interviewed former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal about the administration's late-night decision to block Sondland from testifying about the solicitation of foreign election interference at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
The host reported, "Donald Trump has declared war on the House impeachment inquiry."
"The perils for the president in doing so are immense and could include adding a separate article of impeachment for obstructing the inquiry that, of course, was one of the Nixon articles of impeachment," she noted.
Trump has no strategy — ‘he has a festering vat of resentment in his heart that gurgles out’: Charlie Pierce
Esquire columnist Charlie Pierce appeared on MSNBC Tuesday to talk about his recent column destroying Republicans for refusing to stand up to President Donald Trump. He ultimately ended up talking about the president's public rants that end up taking himself down.
"Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani carrying on about conspiracy theories, going on TV, showing his phone, pointing to texts, now claiming attorney/client privilege between him and the president," MSNBC host Ali Velshi said. "Weird, he is going on there, showing you what he wants to show you. You want to ask a question about something important, he says, 'no.'"